NVIDIA Highlights New In DLSS 2.3 and Claims Superiority Over “Spatial Upscale”

Released over a month ago, Nvidia had yet to make an official announcement of the new version of DLSS

THE Nvidia has released, without much fanfare, version 2.3 of its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, and now in a video that the company posted and took down, it compares its feature with its competitors, what she calls “spatial upscaling”. The VideoCardz portal had access to the video before it was taken down, and made some content annotations.

In its newest DLSS version, Bryan Catanzaro (Vice President of Applied Machine Learning Research) explains how the technology compares to existing spatial upscaling technologies such as AMD FSR. It highlights the fact that DLSS has been in development for years and has seen updates regarding 3-year availability.

The biggest update came with DLSS 2.0, which introduced artificial intelligence reconstruction, so DLSS was no longer associated with the blurry gaming experience. NVIDIA has paid attention to what the community expected and has been improving its technology since then.



DLSS 2.3 introduces smarter use of motion vectors in games, which improves detail and reduces ghosting and flicker of moving particles.

NVIDIA’s video focuses on a comparison between DLSS and conventional spatial scaling technology, which has been around for years. The technology has even been deployed to TVs, says Catanzaro. In fact, he adds, the NVIDIA GeForce driver has been offering its own spatial upscaler for a long time.

The video presents a comparison between DLSS in different quality modes and spatial upscaling in games like Necromunda Hired Gun, Chernobylite and Back 4 Blood. In each case, NVIDIA doesn’t even mention the AMD FSR, alluding only to spatial upscaling. The company claims that temporal information from multiple frames will simply produce better results and, in some cases, even better than native ones.



Several independent comparisons between AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS have shown that both technologies have earned their place and will compete with each other until a third competitor, such as Intel XeSS, appears. However, when that happens, AMD will likely release its AI-based version of the FSR to keep up with the quality of competing technologies. In times of hardware shortage, technologies that can “squeeze” a little more FPS while maintaining the best possible quality will always be welcome.

Source: VideoCardz