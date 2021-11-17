NVIDIA launches free image analysis and comparison tool

ICAT compares images and videos side by side helping even to decide which GPU to buy

THE NVIDIA will launch a free tool today that analyzes and compares via software images and videos applying different super resolution technologies. The tool announcement will be part of the new version 2.3 marketing campaign for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) in promotional video what leaked too soon and has already been removed from the air, but the VideoCardz website managed to capture some images.

THE NVIDIA conducted between the 9th and 11th the NVIDIA GTC (GPU Technology Conference), with several conferences on proprietary hardware and software innovations, but it will still have insulated panels being released by the 19th. With some free dashboards being made available on-demand, the company ended Mistakenly making the DLSS 2.3 presentation video available that didn’t make up any panel, but that presented the ICAT comparing images and videos in real time.

Credits: VideoCardz

Unlike LCAT, PCAT and FCAT, tools that analyze latency, performance per watt and frames per watt, O NVIDIA ICAT does not depend on the user already having an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU to conduct comparative analyses. The free tool operates all via software and performs side-by-side comparisons of images and videos simulating the result of different DLSS settings, giving the user a very broad sense of what each configuration of version 2.3 of Deep Learning Super Sampling can deliver, in addition to comparing with tools like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.



Credits: VideoCardz

In addition to being a important analytics tool for developers, because it is a free software that doesn’t depend on hardware installed, users who are deciding which GPU to buy can compare different technologies before deciding which model delivers the best performance within available budget, especially in times when video cards are getting more expensive and hard to find.

O DLSS 2.3 outreach video, from NVIDIA ICAT, as well as the tool’s download link will be available today (16), around 11:00 am, according to information from the VideoCardz website.



