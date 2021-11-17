Oh no! These games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass soon – November 30th

Check out the games coming out of the Xbox Game Pass in November

With the arrival of mid-November and with the second batch of Xbox Game Pass games already unveiled, Microsoft has unveiled the games that should be dropped from the service’s catalog on the end of the month.

Microsoft has announced that these games will leave the catalog in November, so if you haven’t played any of them, hurry up. We will update monthly, the games that leave so much of the Xbox and also to PRAÇA. Check out:

Leaving on November 30th

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console and PC);

FIFA 19 (Console and PC);

Football Manager 2021 (PC);

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC);

Haven (Cloud, Console and PC);

Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console and PC);

Morkredd (Cloud, Console and PC);

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC).

Leaving on December 8th

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud and Console).

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.