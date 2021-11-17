One UI 4: Galaxy S10 lineup to be updated in December and lose Gear VR support

Samsung announced last Monday (15) that the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10e and S10 5G models will be updated later this year to Android 12, but the update released by the manufacturer will bring a new problem for users of the brand: all of the aforementioned devices will lose native support for the Oculus Gear VR device.

While other companies focus on the virtual reality segment, the brand appears to go against the market, as a few years ago the South Korean giant discontinued the headset belonging to the Gear VR line and more recently closed the ‘Samsung XR’ service, shares that indicated that the brand could completely abandon the platform, a rumor confirmed this week.

According to a statement issued by Samsung, the arrival of Android 12 with the One UI 4.0 for smartphones from the Galaxy S10 series — launched in 2019 and which has five variants — will make these models Lose Oculus Gear VR Accessory Support from December, month in which the new generation of Google’s system will be released for the S10 Series.