Only 1 in 3 who received aid will be entitled to the new program – News

One in three beneficiaries of the emergency aid this year they will receive the Brazil Aid, which starts to be paid from this Wednesday (17th). The emergency aid benefited 34.4 million people in the last stage, including 9.3 million who were part of Bolsa Família and who were automatically included in the new program.

Another 2.4 million people could be included in the Brazil Aid, with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, in progress in the Senate. If approved, the proposal will allow an increase from 14.6 million to 17 million beneficiaries in the new program.

However, more than 22 million people will no longer receive benefits from the federal government. The release of the withdrawal of the seventh and last installment ends on Friday (19), for those born in December, ending the program.

This Wednesday (17), those born in October will be able to redeem the amount that had already been deposited in a digital account, operated through an application, for purchases and payment of bank slips.

The funds can be moved through the Caixa Tem application and on the lottery network throughout the country. The option to use the value remains valid for making purchases, through the virtual debit card and QR Code, payment of bank slips, water, electricity, telephone bills, among other services.

To make a cash withdrawal, you must log in to the application, select the option “withdrawal without a card” and “generate withdrawal code”. Afterwards, the worker must enter the password to view the withdrawal code on the cell phone screen, valid for one hour. The code must be used for cash withdrawals at branches, lottery units or corresponding establishments.

Impact on the economy

Created to alleviate the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic on the poorest families, the emergency aid totals more than BRL 340 billion invested since April 2020. This year alone, the Union spending on aid exceeded R$ 60 billion, after the payment of the seventh and last installment. This year, the benefit paid seven installments of R$375 to female heads of households, R$150 to people living alone and R$250 to others.

O resource injected BRL 7 billion directly in commerce for purchases by digital payment this year only. The amount was transferred in physical or virtual establishments using the QR code and the Caixa Tem application’s virtual debit card, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. Now the expectation is with the new Auxílio Brasil program.

Cashout calendar for the last installment

Born in January: 11/1

Born in February: 3/11

Born in March: 4/11

Born in April: 5/11

Born in May: 9/11

Born in June: 11/10

Born in July: 11/11

Born in August: 11/12

Born in September: 11/16

Born in October: 11/17

Born in November: 11/18

Born in December: 11/19