Operated after accident with a boat, countryman Thiago Costa asks for blood donation

RIO – Hospitalized after a jetski accident in Belém, country singer Thiago Costa needs blood transfusions to undergo a new surgery. Therefore, the artist’s staff published a statement asking for blood donations in the state of Pará. According to a note published on the musician’s social networks, the Homotherapy and Hematology Center of Pará (Hemopa) has a low stock of blood bags and need replacements.

The artist underwent surgery on his right leg as soon as he arrived at the hospital. The medical team is waiting for an improvement in the clinical condition to perform another surgical procedure, this time on the right forearm. The singer remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Metropolitan Hospital, in Ananindeua (PA) and is stable and conscious, eating and receiving oxygen.

To donate, just go to Hemopa and direct the donation to Thiago Costa da Silva, hospitalized at the Metropolitan Hospital (code 708). Anyone can donate.

In the statement, the family also asked for good energy and prayers for the restoration of the artist’s health.

Last Thursday, a speedboat hit the jetski where the countryman was in the Furo do Maguari, near the “Gran Marina” pier, in the Tenoré district. Three other people were also injured in the incident.

The singer had 16 shows scheduled until the end of November, but all performances were cancelled.

The artist from Pará has already partnered with the duos Maiara and Maraisa and Cleber and Cauan. The most recent release was the song “Jbl pro Paredão”. Thiago is married to nutritionist and businesswoman Idiane Caldas and the couple has a two-year-old daughter, Liz.