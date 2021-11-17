Optimism with the stock market drops to its lowest level since 2018, shows BofA’s survey of fund managers

Falling Stocks (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – A more challenging domestic environment, with interest rates moving towards double digits, inflationary pressure and increased fiscal risks have contributed to greater caution on the part of managers in relation to Brazilian variable income.

According to the Bank of America (BofA) “LatAm Fund Manager Survey”, only 21% of investors expect the shares to outperform other asset classes in Brazil in the next six months – the lowest level since the beginning of the survey, in March 2018.

Among the biggest risks for Brazilian assets, panellists cite an uncontrolled fiscal deterioration, next year’s elections, as well as impacts from China and commodities. In this month’s edition, the survey by the American bank heard 29 managers with around US$ 71 billion in assets under management.

Given the sharp rise in inflation, two-thirds of those polled by BofA expect a double-digit base interest rate at the end of next year, between 10% and 10.75% per year. According to 65%, interest rates at this level may affect the inflow of funds into the stock market. The local stock exchange, however, has already seen, for two months, outflows of resources amid the greater feeling of risk aversion.

As in the October survey, most managers (about 45%) expect the Ibovespa to end the year traded between 110,000 and 120,000 points. The projection represents an upside potential of almost 13% compared to the close of the last trading session.

The main drivers for the performance of Brazilian actions in 2022, according to the survey, lie in greater visibility – and continuity – of economic policies and the reform agenda in the country.

Regarding the performance of the Brazilian economy, the majority (41%) of the managers consulted project growth of up to 1% in 2022, a worsening compared to the previous month, when around 60% predicted an expansion of up to 2% of the Gross Domestic Product ( Brazilian GDP.

Latin America

A greater sense of caution with variable income is seen generally in Latin America. According to the BofA survey, 27% of investors in the region plan to increase their allocation to shares in the next six months, below the historical average of the survey, of 35%.

Among the biggest risks for the Latin American markets are the political scenario in the region, followed by a possible monetary policy error by the Federal Reserve, the American central bank.

Among the highest positions overweight (above the market average) in the portfolios of managers, there are sectors of finance, energy and materials. Already the highest positions underweight (below average) are in materials, communications and utilities.

