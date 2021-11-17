Out of line, Honda Civic and Fit disappear from stores and from the brand’s website – 11/17/2021

The life of the customer who wants some Honda models is not easy. The brand announced the end of national production of the Civic and the farewell of the Fit in the Brazilian market last week. With that, there are already models missing at dealerships and that have also disappeared from the configurator on the brand’s website.

Those who access the website’s configurator will no longer find the entry versions, both for the medium sedan and for the minivan. From the Civic, LX and Sport, and from the Fit the LX, DX and Personal (PCD) versions appear as unavailable.

In stores, the recipe is the same. In more than six resellers consulted in the capital of São Paulo and greater São Paulo, these versions did not exist and were no longer available for ordering.

On the other hand, the more complete versions still appeared in the case of both, but with a dropper. For Fit, dealers had some EXL and EX units ready for delivery, but others, in the south side, no longer had any and said they no longer receive orders for the car.

On Honda’s website, these versions cost R$ 105,800 and R$ 100 thousand, respectively, in the São Paulo (SP) price, which is higher due to the difference in the ICMS charge compared to the rest of the country.

In the case of the Civic, most dealerships consulted had the intermediate EX version, while few offered the EXL. Prices published by Honda are R$134,500 and R$141,200, respectively.

The top option, Touring, was not offered first and only comes to order with one condition. The customer must make a reservation, without a deposit, and wait for the list of versions available for production that the factory will release, without a production guarantee.

The only version equipped with a 1.5 turbo gasoline engine, Touring appears advertised on the brand’s website for R$ 166,500. As in others that use the 2.0, the exchange is the automatic CVT type.

What happens to Civic and Fit now?

The Civic’s fate is a little more noble than the Fit’s. The medium sedan stops being produced in Brazil, but will come imported from the second half of 2022.

The Civic’s future is likely to be hybrid. The model will gain the version with mixed propulsion, which is already available for the hatch, but not yet for the sedan and will become an image car for the company, alongside the Accord and another hybrid until 2023.

For Fit, the end is bittersweet. The model, which was famous for its versatility, leaves the line even though it has gained a new generation abroad. It makes room for the City hatch, an unprecedented model in Brazil and which arrives at the beginning of 2022, pairing with the City sedan that starts to be sold this year.

