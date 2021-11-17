Owner of Facebook shows prototype of glove with tactile response focusing on metaverse | Innovation

Meta, owner of Facebook, announced this Tuesday (16) details a glove prototype with tactile response focused on the metaverse.

The company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, posted on his profiles some images using the accessory, which is intended to allow people to feel the touch of objects in virtual reality (VR) environments.

The model has about 15 plastic pads, similar to suction cups, which inflate and are responsible for creating pressure in different parts of the hand to give the sensation of touch or even resistance, depending on the object manipulated using virtual reality.

The accessory also works as a controller. Its back contains small white markers that allow the cameras to detect how the fingers are moving, and it has built-in sensors that sense how a user’s fingers are bending.

One of the intentions is to solve one of the problems of virtual reality environments, which still don’t deal well with the manipulation of objects.

Meta tactile glove prototype — Photo: Disclosure

It should still be a long time before such an accessory is available to people wearing VR headsets, like the “smart wristband” the company demonstrated last March.

The team responsible for the creations has a long-term vision of 10 to 15 years for these technologies.

These are innovations that are still in their infancy – gloves are capable of conveying a general sense of touch, but they cannot distinguish textures. They are far from recreating the exact sensations our hands are capable of feeling, and this is not a company objective either.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, wearing gloves — Photo: Disclosure

In addition, there are a number of production challenges ahead: gloves are still too big, clumsy and yarn-dependent. To deliver the right tactile experience, they need to fit perfectly in each user’s hand.

Meta says it is researching manufacturing processes that can be customized for different people. The word research is key here: the company points out that this is still a field with many possibilities and many solutions do not yet exist.