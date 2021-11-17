Palmeiras x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

With an eye on the Libertadores final and thinking about staying in the G-4, Verdão had its streak of six straight victories in the tournament interrupted. The defeat to Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, made Abel Ferreira’s team remain with 58 points, now in third position.

Beaten by Flamengo in Morumbi, São Paulo is looking for recovery to get away from the relegation zone. The team led by Rogério Ceni opened the round in 15th position with 38 points, just two points ahead of Juventude, in 17th position.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts live, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega, Roque Jr and Salvio Spinola.

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

The coach has some shortages for the match. Gómez and Piquerez, who played in Colombia and Bolivia, respectively, this Tuesday night, for the qualifiers, should stay on the bench if they are available. Jorge and Victor Luis are fighting for a place on the left flank, while Marcos Rocha should return to the team on the right. In attack, Wesley and Gabriel Veron are the options for Dudu’s place.

Who is out: Deyverson (suspended), Dudu (suspended) and Felipe Melo (suspended).

Hanging: Kuscevic, Weverton, Victor Luis, Luan, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony, Abel Ferreira (technician), Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant)

São Paulo – technician: Rogério Ceni

Pressured by the proximity of the relegation zone, São Paulo enters this Wednesday’s derby without Jonathan Calleri, sent off in the tough defeat of the weekend to Flamengo. For his place, the chosen one is Luciano. On the other hand, coach Rogério Ceni counts on the return of suspended Welington, Gabriel Sara and Rodrigo Nestor, who can reinforce the starting lineup.

Arboleda can be a last-minute backup. The defender entered the final minutes of Ecuador’s victory against Chile, last Tuesday, and should form the defender trio alongside Miranda and Léo.

Who is out: Calleri (suspended); Galeano, Luan and William (injured).

Hanging: Liziero, Benítez, Marquinhos, Luciano, Arboleda, Luan, Gabriel and Eder.

