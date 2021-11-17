Palmeiras x São Paulo: Where to watch, rosters, schedule and arbitration – 11/17/2021

Palmeiras will host São Paulo this Wednesday (17th), at 8:30 pm, at Allianz Parque.

For the visitors, dangerously close to the relegation zone, the game is worth substantially more than for Palmeiras, who are just ten days away from deciding the Copa Libertadores.

Place and Time

The game at Allianz Parque will start at 8:30 pm

where to watch

The game will be shown on the Premiere channel on pay-per-view

Arbitration

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique – RJ

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz – MS and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano – RO

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda – RJ

likely escalations

palm trees: Weverton; Mayke (Gabriel Menino), Gómez (Kuscevic), Luan and Piquerez (Jorge); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Wesley (Luiz Adriano), Ron and Scarpa. Technician: Abel Ferreira

São Paulo: Volpi; Igor Vinícius (Orejuela), Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor (Gabriel), Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Luciano Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Embezzlement

Palmeiras will not have Felipe Melo, suspended with three cards, in addition to Deyverson and Dudu, who were sent off against Fluminense. Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, with their selections in the qualifiers, are doubtful.

In São Paulo, William (arthroscopy), Luan (tendinous avulsion) and Galeano (ankle surgery) are out. Calleri is suspended for the expulsion against Flamengo. Defender Arboleda played for Ecuador yesterday (16) and will hardly be available.

how do they arrive

Both teams lost to Rio de Janeiro teams over the weekend.

Palmeiras comes from a defeat against Fluminense, by 2-1, at Maracanã.

São Paulo was thrashed at home by Flamengo, by 4-0.