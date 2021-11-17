Park makes appeal after giant spider appears in Australia

A giant spider was found and donated to an anti-venom program in Australia from Australia Reptile Park. According to CNN, the species is the funnel web spider (Atrax robustus), considered one of the most dangerous in the world. O arachnid has 2cm tusks that are capable of piercing human nails.

Nicknamed the “Megaspider”, she measures 8 centimeters (counting her paws) and has a body of 5 centimeters. In a statement, the park said the arachnid was in a Tupperware with no label to indicate where it came from – prompting researchers to call on the anonymous donor to identify himself.

According to park officials, this is the largest spider of the species ever recorded at the site.

“She is exceptionally large and if we can get the public to deliver more spiders like her, it will only result in more lives being saved due to the enormous amount of poison they can produce,” said Michael Tate, the park’s education officer.

“We’re really looking forward to finding out where she came from in hopes of finding more huge spiders like her.”

According to the Australian Museum, the average length of the funnel web spider’s body is 1 to 5 centimeters. “Many are known for their highly toxic and fast-acting venom,” with the male Sydney funnel spider linked to all 13 recorded human deaths, the museum said.

“This remarkable spider has become part of Sydney folklore and although no deaths have been recorded since the introduction of an antivenom in 1981, it remains an icon of fear and fascination for Sydneysiders.”

The Australian Reptile Park also said it would manipulate the “Megaspider” in search of poison – which could be turned into serum.

Despite its surprising size, this is not the largest species in the country. The Australian Tarantula (Selenocosmia crassipes), also known as the “whistling spider”, can grow up to 6 inches in length.