PEC dos Precatório: Minister of Citizenship says that civil servants’ readjustment is not in the ‘cast’

BRASILIA – The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, who is temporarily away to resume his term as federal deputy, said on Tuesday that the adjustment of civil servants is not in the “cast” of the PEC dos Precatório.
On a trip abroad, president Jair Bolsonaro associated with the approval of the PEC a salary adjustment for civil servants in 2022.
When circulating through the Senate, Rome said that it is trying to sensitize senators to approve the matter still in November in order to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, viable.
In times of lean cows… Bolsa inaugurates a bull statue in downtown SP, but denies inspiration from NY’s ‘twin’
— That (raising for servers) is not in our cast. The resources of this PEC are being destined to the government’s social area. It establishes the feasibility of paying at least R$400 for each beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil,” said Roma.
He argued that the matter needs to be approved “as soon as possible”, preferably in November.
— We are engaged, the entire ministry team, in a gigantic operation to make payment possible for the millions of people. So we are very concerned so that senators can be sensitized and approve this matter in the shortest possible time – said the Minister of Citizenship.
Heifer does not discard changes to the text
The rapporteur of the proposal in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), who is also the leader of the government in the House, has been negotiating the most sensitive points with lawmakers and does not rule out making changes to the matter. This would make the PEC return to the Chamber for a new vote, further delaying the procedure.
Crisis in sight:Itaú predicts a worsening of the economy, with recession and rising unemployment in 2022
His expectation is to try to put the text to a vote by the beginning of December, in an optimistic scenario.
Roma said that he has been talking constantly with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and that the matter is urgent and must be treated as a priority.
– He [Pacheco] he said he is very sensitive and will try to sensitize his peers so that the matter is appreciated in the shortest possible time.
Bolsonaro’s promise to civil servants generates reaction in the Senate
With just over ten months to go before the 2022 presidential election, President Jair Bolsonaro promised this Tuesday that he will give a salary increase for federal civil servants if the PEC dos Precatório is approved by the National Congress.
Pix: Returns Mechanism Starts Working Today
— Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. All federal servants without exception,” Bolsonaro said after attending an event in Bahrain.
‘Avoid any tortoises’
Bolsonaro’s statement generated a reaction in the Senate. Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), for example, who presented an alternative text to the PEC dos Precatórios, said that everyone wants the Brazil Aid to exist, but considered that “the discussion is how to do this and avoid any tortoise that does not have this purpose of giving assistance”.
No kidding:Justice confirms that Estrela will have to return Monopoly and other games to Hasbro
— We can’t give this aid as an excuse to do other things, give raises, do a series of electoral benefits. That’s what we want to avoid,” said the senator.