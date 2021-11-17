PEC dos Precatório: Minister of Citizenship says that civil servants’ readjustment is not in the ‘cast’

BRASILIA – The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, who is temporarily away to resume his term as federal deputy, said on Tuesday that the adjustment of civil servants is not in the “cast” of the PEC dos Precatório.

On a trip abroad, president Jair Bolsonaro associated with the approval of the PEC a salary adjustment for civil servants in 2022.

When circulating through the Senate, Rome said that it is trying to sensitize senators to approve the matter still in November in order to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, viable.

In times of lean cows… Bolsa inaugurates a bull statue in downtown SP, but denies inspiration from NY’s ‘twin’

— That (raising for servers) is not in our cast. The resources of this PEC are being destined to the government’s social area. It establishes the feasibility of paying at least R$400 for each beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil,” said Roma.

He argued that the matter needs to be approved “as soon as possible”, preferably in November.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The invisibles of Auxílio Brasil: Maria Nascimento with her daughter, Francisco Vitória. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Thamires Dias, 26, resident of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, is raising six children on her own, but only receives Bolsa Família for four of them. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Mother of six, Gizelia de Oliveira Sebastião, 40, has been waiting since September last year for the results of the investigation that suspended the payment of her emergency aid. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Indiara dos Santos, 22, a single mother of two girls aged 2 and 4, received emergency aid of R$375 until October. She does not know if she will be included in the R$400 Brazilian Aid. Photo: Hermes de Paula / O Globo Agency The Ministry of Citizenship informed that the Auxílio Brasil program will come into effect in November and that the calendar for the month is maintained. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Gizelia received R$1,200 Emergency Aid, paid to single mothers, and is now receiving the aid of R$375. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo

— We are engaged, the entire ministry team, in a gigantic operation to make payment possible for the millions of people. So we are very concerned so that senators can be sensitized and approve this matter in the shortest possible time – said the Minister of Citizenship.

Heifer does not discard changes to the text

The rapporteur of the proposal in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), who is also the leader of the government in the House, has been negotiating the most sensitive points with lawmakers and does not rule out making changes to the matter. This would make the PEC return to the Chamber for a new vote, further delaying the procedure.

Crisis in sight:Itaú predicts a worsening of the economy, with recession and rising unemployment in 2022

His expectation is to try to put the text to a vote by the beginning of December, in an optimistic scenario.

Roma said that he has been talking constantly with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and that the matter is urgent and must be treated as a priority.

– He [Pacheco] he said he is very sensitive and will try to sensitize his peers so that the matter is appreciated in the shortest possible time.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Investors’ distrust increases. In the photo, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The 2017 Law kept the expansion of public spending limited to inflation. With seven years of public deficit, moving this anchor generates distrust in the market. Investors tend to avoid allocating resources in papers and projects in the country with a greater perception of risk Photo: Washington Costa / Ministry of Economy Real depreciates against the dollar: With uncertainty about whether the government will be able to balance the accounts, foreign investors are avoiding Brazil or withdrawing their investments from here. Demand for the dollar increases in search of protection, boosting prices Photo: Archive Inflation rises: With more public spending, the circulation of money in the economy increases, one of the factors that encourage inflation. In addition, the rise in the dollar directly hits inflation by making imported products or products with prices negotiated abroad, such as food and fuel, more expensive. Photo: Luiza Moraes/Agência O Globo Interest rates rise: With inflation rising, the Central Bank is forced to further raise the benchmark interest rate, which currently stands at 6.25%. This makes credit more expensive for families — from revolving credit cards to home financing — and for companies Photo: Daniel Marenco/ Agência O Globo Economy generates fewer jobs: With inflation eroding income and more expensive credit, consumption drops and companies invest less in new projects to create more jobs Photo: Gabriel de Paiva / Agência O Globo

Bolsonaro’s promise to civil servants generates reaction in the Senate

With just over ten months to go before the 2022 presidential election, President Jair Bolsonaro promised this Tuesday that he will give a salary increase for federal civil servants if the PEC dos Precatório is approved by the National Congress.

Pix: Returns Mechanism Starts Working Today

— Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. All federal servants without exception,” Bolsonaro said after attending an event in Bahrain.

‘Avoid any tortoises’

Bolsonaro’s statement generated a reaction in the Senate. Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), for example, who presented an alternative text to the PEC dos Precatórios, said that everyone wants the Brazil Aid to exist, but considered that “the discussion is how to do this and avoid any tortoise that does not have this purpose of giving assistance”.

No kidding:Justice confirms that Estrela will have to return Monopoly and other games to Hasbro

— We can’t give this aid as an excuse to do other things, give raises, do a series of electoral benefits. That’s what we want to avoid,” said the senator.