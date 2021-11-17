PEC dos Precatórios will create a R$ 580 billion snowball, says Chamber consultancy

× Photo: Joel Santana/Pixabay

A survey by the Chamber’s Budget and Financial Oversight Consultancy estimates that the PEC dos Precatórios should generate a snowball of R$ 580 billion in unpaid precatório in the next 15 years, until 2036, informs Folha.

Approved by the Chamber and still pending a vote in the Senate, the proposal creates an annual limit for the government to pay court sentences — which explains why it has also been called the PEC do Calote.

The measure is defended by Jair Bolsonaro’s team to open space in the federal accounts and pay for Brazil Aid in the 2022 election year. The idea is also to allow for other expenses, as is the case with the promise made by the president to adjust civil servants.

According to the São Paulo newspaper, the survey that estimates the impact of the PEC was produced by consultants Ricardo Volpe and Sérgio Sambosuke at the request of deputies. The accounts consider the period up to 2036 as it is the final year in which the spending ceiling is in effect.

In the scenario treated by consultants as “prudential”, inflation will be 10% in 2021, 5% in 2022 and 3.25% in the following years. The calculation considers that the volume of court sentences will follow the rate of inflation year after year and that 20% of court orders will be paid in advance, with a discount of 40% of the value.