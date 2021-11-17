People with diabetes must redouble their kidney care – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/16/2021 4:33 PM.

According to Rita Barreto, it is very important that people check their blood pressure, take blood glucose tests at least once a year and also have a healthy life: avoid being sedentary, smoking, and excessively ingesting salt.

Photo: Sesab

wake up city

Diabetes mellitus is the main cause of chronic kidney disease on dialysis worldwide. In both type 1 (child and adolescent) and type 2 diabetes, between 25 to 40% of patients develop diabetic nephropathy, and diabetic patients with chronic kidney disease have 15 times more overall mortality than patients without chronic kidney disease. This is because the presence of chronic kidney disease is associated with cardiovascular complications.

The numbers presented during a video class for Primary Health Care professionals by the Cedeba nephrologist, Rita Barreto, are being repeated in November Diabetes Azul to alert her to the need for an early diagnosis of the involvement of kidney function in diabetic patients. The diabetic patient is at risk for kidney problems because the disease predisposes to macrovascular diseases (blood vessel diseases) that can affect the brain, heart, lower limbs and kidneys, explained the nephrologist

early diagnosis

The early diagnosis – noted the specialist – can both delay the progression and stop the disease to a degree that does not lead the patient to dialysis chronic kidney disease, whose treatment (hemodialysis) or peritoneal dialysis is always much feared. And it cannot be stopped. It is good to remember – he observed – that, in many cases, with the evolution of the disease, transplantation is the way out, but it is still not a reality for everyone, because there is a lack of donors”

Kidney care should be a concern for the entire population, but for diabetics it is necessary to pay extra attention, as explained by Rita Barreto. The first sign of kidney problems, according to the Cedeba nephrologist, is microalbuminuric (protein loss in the urine). If the patient does not change his lifestyle, with proper nutrition, obesity and hypertension control, physical exercise, ways that help keep blood glucose under control, the kidney problem worsens.

For this reason – he assessed – it is very important to have multidisciplinary follow-up for diabetics, as offered by Cedeba, so that the health team works to control the progression of kidney disease and also to prevent the problem. But care must start in Primary Health Care.

In cases of type 2 diabetes (DM2), as the diagnosis is made in a high percentage when the patient already has complications – nephropathy is one of the situations, as well as foot infections, cerebrovascular accident – ​​with little time, this group presents nephropathy.

According to Rita Barreto, it is very important that people check their blood pressure, take blood glucose tests at least once a year and also have a healthy life: avoid being sedentary, smoking, and excessively ingesting salt. It is also very important to avoid self-medication, especially anti-inflammatory drugs.

Numbers

According to the Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN), it is estimated that there are currently 850 million people in the world with kidney disease, resulting from various causes. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) causes at least 2.4 million deaths a year, with an increasing mortality rate.

According to the nephrologist, CKD and Acute Renal Failure (ARI) are conditions that have an impact on the increase in morbidity and mortality from other diseases, due to their risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension and the presence of hepatitis infections, HIV, malaria and tuberculosis present in many places in the world. In children, CKD and ARI also imply significant morbidity and mortality.