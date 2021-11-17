Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) returns to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index; see which companies are in the portfolio

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Dow Jones Global Sustainability Index (DJSI World) announced its new constitution and will include nine Brazilian companies in its portfolio. Companies undergo a rigorous annual assessment, in which they complete a questionnaire providing information known to the public as well as information that is not public.

In a statement to the market, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informed that it will rejoin the Dow Jones Global Sustainability Index (DJISI World) after six years out of the portfolio. The company informed that it obtained the maximum score in four criteria for the composition of the index: materiality, environmental report, risks related to water and social report.

“The company also stood out in terms of climate change, operational eco-efficiency, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, labor practices and social impact on the community,” the statement said.

In the text, Petrobras stated that it is committed to accelerating the decarbonization of its processes and products (reducing greenhouse gas emissions). The oil company says that, for this, it uses new technologies, “always acting in an ethical and transparent manner, with safety in its operations and respect for people and the environment.”

Petrobras was part of the index between 2006 and 2015, but was excluded due to corruption investigations carried out by the Lava-Jato operation at the time.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and its holding company, Itaúsa (ITSA4), also informed the market that they are in the new composition of the index. “Itaú Unibanco, a company invested by Itaúsa, is the only Latin American bank to participate in the composition of the index uninterruptedly since its creation in 1999,” says the text of the statement.

Both the bank and the holding company achieved top marks in customer relationship management, environmental and social reporting, human capital development, financial inclusion and human rights. Both were also selected to make up a second portfolio, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of Emerging Countries.

In the Itaúsa statement, the company recalls that it has made a commitment to invest R$ 400 billion in initiatives for sustainable development by 2025 and zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new DJSI World portfolio will go into effect next Monday (22), bringing together 325 companies from 31 countries. In addition to Petrobras, Itaú Unibanco and Itaúsa, the portfolio comprises: LojasAmericanas (LAME4), Bradesco (BBDC4), Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Cemig (CMIG4), Klabin (KLBN3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3).

Among the companies that will be added to the index are Alphabet, owner of Google, Medtronic and Gilead Sciences. Among those excluded, Nestlé, Total Energies and Humana Inc.

