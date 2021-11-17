PF will investigate the attack and exposure of Senator Contarato’s son in the networks

The Federal Police will investigate the attacks and the exposure of the senator’s 7-year-old son Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), after a complaint filed by the congressman on Monday (15). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Contarato was photographed next to the boy Gabriel while enjoying his break at Praia de Itapuã, in Vila Velha (ES), during the holiday. The man responsible for the registration, identified as Giovani Loureiro, shared the image on his Facebook and attacked the senator.

According to O Globo, the man referred to Contarato as “trash” and “unfortunate”, and insinuated that the senator had taken his adopted son to the beach to “do marketing”.

“I just now [sic] on my beach and this unfortunate man comes” [sic] no shame, and even brings the adopted son to do ‘marketing’! Here in ES this shitty Senator will never be reelected! Out of Contarato! Garbage”, wrote Loureiro in the publication. “I was very unhappy to vote for you, my biggest regret,” said the man.

Contarato said he went to the beach with his son after spending days away from his family, on account of the official mission at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26), in Glasglow, Scotland.

“Nothing was as painful, however, as seeing your gratuitous outrage against Gabriel, an innocent seven-year-old child, who had his image exposed on the networks and was despised just for being my son and, above all, for being the result of an adoption. Hate is a perverse disease: it dehumanizes its victims and submits them to all sorts of violence,” Contarato said.

Check the senator’s note in full.

After fulfilling an official mission at COP-26 and spending days away from my family, this Monday morning (15), I received an irrefutable request from my seven-year-old son Gabriel: “Daddy, take me to the beach to make a little castle of sand!” he said.

I have already been the victim of countless pocketnarist radicals, who feel entitled to harass those who reject their anti-civilizing political theses. Although no one has the right to embarrass someone for political differences, I have always understood that this is a price to be paid for opting for public life.

Fearing some complication of this nature, I nodded to my son’s request, warning him that we would have to leave the beach in case anyone bothered us during the walk. So we went to Praia de Itapuã today, around 11:30 am, and I was happy to provide this modicum of leisure to my little Gabriel.

Everything seemed to be going well: we returned, after this brief recreational walk, without any inconvenience. A few hours later, I received a print, first on Whatsapp and then on my Instagram account, reporting a prejudiced post that attacked me and oozed unacceptable hatred towards my little Gabriel.

Mr. Giovani Loureiro’s post called me “trash”, “traitor”, “unhappy”, “shameless” and “shit senator”. Nothing was as painful, however, as seeing your gratuitous outrage against Gabriel, an innocent seven-year-old child, who had his image exposed in the networks and was despised just for being my son and, above all, for being the result of an adoption. Hate is a perverse disease: it dehumanizes its victims and subjects them to all sorts of violence.

The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), in its art. 18, says that it is “everyone’s duty to ensure the dignity of children and adolescents, keeping them safe from any inhuman, violent, terrifying, vexatious or embarrassing treatment”.

I will not tolerate any act of aggression against my children and my family. They will not intimidate me with these despicable attacks. I filed a police report with the Federal Police today and I will arrange for the perpetrator of this aggression to be held accountable.

I hope that, if Mr. Giovani Loureiro is a father, he will be able to reflect on this infamous act and not repeat this vileness against innocent children, who cannot be deterred by disputes of a political nature. The interests of helpless minors must be placed above all this.

In my house, love will always conquer hate!

Fabiano Contarato

