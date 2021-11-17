Pfizer closes generic deal for anticovid pill, but Brazil stays out

posted on 11/17/2021 06:00



Antiviral production in a laboratory in Germany: measure will benefit nations that account for 53% of the world’s population – (credit: AFP)

Developer of the first specific oral drug to treat covid-19, the North American Pfizer announced yesterday an agreement with the Pool of Patents for Medicines (MPP), a public health institution of the United Nations ( UN), to facilitate access by low- and middle-income countries to generic paxlovid — Brazil was left out. The company follows Merck, maker of the molnupiravir pill, originally created for influenza, but which has had excellent results in patients infected with Sars-CoV-2.

Both Pfizer’s paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir significantly prevented disease progression and death from covid-19 in patients who were medicated in the mild to moderate stages, when there is no need for hospitalization. One advantage is that the drugs are oral, not requiring intravenous administration. Pfizer’s antiviral therapy blocks an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to be able to replicate. This effect is prolonged when low doses of the anti-HIV pill ritonavir, from the same laboratory, are administered. The indication is that the drug be prescribed at the first sign of infection or report of exposure to the coronavirus.

The agreement announced yesterday will allow licensed laboratories to produce generic versions of the drug. According to Pfizer, 95 countries that comprise approximately 53% of the world’s population will benefit, including nations with the lowest human development indices (HDI). Most are from sub-Saharan Africa. In South America, Bolivia and Venezuela were included. Pfizer said it will waive royalties on sales in low-income countries as long as covid-19 remains classified by the WHO as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

“The license is very important because, if the oral drug is authorized or approved, it is particularly suitable for low- and middle-income countries and can play a critical role in saving lives, contributing to global efforts to fight the current pandemic.” said Charles Gore, executive director of MPP. “We will work with generic companies to ensure there is sufficient supply for both covid-19 and HIV,” he said.

initial symptoms

While still experimental, paxlovid has undergone phase 2 and 3 studies, showing an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death related to covid-19, compared with placebo in high-risk adults out of hospital (Read To Learn More) . These results were obtained when the drug was ingested within three to five days of symptom onset. As soon as preliminary results were released, on Nov. 4, the company announced that it had submitted an emergency approval application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US health regulatory body.

“Pfizer remains committed to bringing scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe that oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of covid-19 infections by decreasing the pressure on our systems health and saving lives,” said Albert Bourla, president of the company, in the statement to investors. “We must work to ensure that all people — regardless of where they live or their circumstances — have access to these innovations, and we are pleased to be able to work with MPP to further our commitment to equity.”

“Uniaid, a global health agency, created MPP 10 years ago with this exact purpose: to secure licenses that allow and accelerate access to affordable, quality care for people in resource-constrained settings,” said Philippe Duneton, executive director of Unitaid, UN agency. “During a pandemic, saving time means saving lives. This deal can help us reach more people quickly once the drug is approved, and when combined with greater access to testing, it will benefit millions.”

Dose every 12 hours

In July 2021, Pfizer initiated a phase 2/3 study of paxlovid in adult out-patients with covid-19 at high risk of progression to severe disease. The primary analysis of interim data evaluated information on 1,219 people. All had a laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of Sars-CoV-2 infection within a five-day period and at least one underlying medical feature or condition associated with increased risk of developing severe covid-19. The group was divided to receive the drug, the antiviral ritonavir, also from Pfizer and used for HIV, or placebo. All orally, every 12 hours.

The scheduled interim analysis showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death related to covid-19 from any cause compared with placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset. Only 0.8% of patients who received paxlovid were hospitalized by day 28 of the start of the trials, compared with 7.% of patients who took placebo.

second generation vaccine

A British company will soon begin the first human study of a second-generation vaccine for covid-19. The substance from Emergex is synthetic and will be tested, in phase 1, in 13 patients, who will be compared to 13 other people in the placebo group. For now, the goal is to verify the safety and tolerability of the candidate, but scientists also intend to extract initial data on immune responses, mediated by structures known as CD8 + T cells.

The trial will be conducted by Blaise Genton of the Center for Primary Care and Public Health at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. The first patient is expected to receive the first dose of Emergex in early January 2022. “Our vaccines targeting T cells may offer significant benefits over current vaccines, including longer-lasting immunity and broader protection against new variants,” he commented in note, Robin Cohen, commercial director of the company. Future tests may include Brazil, because Emergex has a partnership with Bio Manguinhos/Fiocruz in the development of candidates for immunization.