Pfizer seeks US authorization for antiviral pill

Pfizer said on Tuesday (16) that it is seeking authorization from the United States for an experimental antiviral against covid-19 produced by the laboratory, which reduced by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death of adults at risk of serious illness in a clinical trial.

Pfizer said it has completed filing its application for an emergency use authorization of the drug Paxlovid with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including clinical trial data.

The oral drug has the potential to be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic, as it can be taken as an early home treatment to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19. It can also become an important tool in countries and areas with limited access to vaccines or low vaccination rates.

It is unclear as yet when US regulators will decide on Pfizer’s request. MSD and Ridgeback Bioterapeutics, which are developing a competitor drug, molnupiravir, completed filing their US authorization application on Oct. 11.

A panel of outside FDA advisors will meet to consider this request on Nov. 30, and the drug is expected to be available this year.

“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the US FDA in its review of our application, along with other regulatory agencies around the world.” Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a press release.

The US laboratory said it has started the permit application process in several countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and is planning new international permit applications.

Pfizer announced earlier on Tuesday that it will allow generic manufacturers to distribute their drug in 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with the international public health group Drug Patents Group (MPP).