Phil Spencer emphasizes that Xbox Game Pass is ‘very sustainable’

The Xbox Game Pass is the Xbox subscription service that gives you access to a catalog of over 100 games for a very affordable monthly fee. Its advantages generate many skeptics of the program’s profitability, but Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, wants to make it clear that the model is “very, very sustainable”.

The executive’s last statement came in an interview with axios. Asked about the Xbox Game Pass, Phil Spencer stated, in free translation, as follows:

“I know there are a lot of people who like to write that we’re burning money right now for some future pot of gold after all. No. The Game Pass is very, very sustainable at the moment as it is. And it continues to grow. “

Spencer had no new numbers to back up his claim that the service continues to grow, but adding more and more weighty games to the catalog with the recent arrival of Forza Horizon 5, we have only reason to believe that XGP gains more subscribers. Mainly with players preparing for the release of Infinite Halo.

We know that XGP passed 18 million subscribers at the beginning of the year, but we also know that the service didn’t meet Microsoft’s goals until October of this year. With the release of its two most recent heavy hitters and the Xbox boss’ speech, there is curiosity for the next update about the service informing new numbers.