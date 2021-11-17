Physical exercise can help prevent and treat prostate cancer

(photo: Ulysses Padilha/Disclosure) Among the malignant cancer tumors diagnosed in the country, 29% correspond to prostate cancer, being the most common type among the male population. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) points to 65,840 cases each year, between 2020 and 2022. But is there any way to fight the disease? Experts say that regular physical activity can reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer and also help those already undergoing treatment.

“We cannot say that the practice of physical exercise will 100% prevent the development of prostate cancer, after all, there is a genetic predisposition, for example. But the scientific literature shows us that physical exercise contributes to a general improvement in the condition of prostate cancer. health and reduction of the risk of tumor development, especially in relation to people with sedentary behavior”, details the master in exercise physiology and technical director of the Bodytech gyms, Eduardo Netto.

According to the specialist, since the mid-1980s, the interest in the application of physical exercise as prevention and management of prostate cancer has been growing. “Countless research confirms that aerobic exercise and strength training (weight training) are highly beneficial to improve body composition, quality of life, mental health functional capacity and reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and development of other chronic diseases, with some studies show a reduction in mortality from 30 to 60%”, highlights Eduardo Netto.

With the evolution of treatments, the survival rates of patients undergoing treatment are high, between five and 10 years, however, side effects affect quality of life. Testosterone deprivation, for example, although very effective in controlling prostate tumor growth, leads to muscle loss (lean mass), increased body fat, reduced cardiovascular activity and, in some cases, sudden death. “The practice of exercise proved to be a very effective drug to neutralize all these sequelae of treatment, as well as improving mental health and quality of life. Physical activity has been shown to be safe and well tolerated by cancer patients”, says Netto.

The current recommendation is to complete at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise and two or more strength training sessions per week. More specific exercise prescription is needed to address specific consequences of treatment. “Individualized programs can reduce treatment side effects, such as loss of lean body mass, obesity, fatigue and anxiety. All people diagnosed with any type of cancer should invest in regular exercise with the same energy and dedication they face. surgeries and other forms of treatment”, highlights the professional.

Aerobic helps with prevention

Aerobic exercise such as walking, swimming and jogging helps the body to increase caloric expenditure, this causes the body to increase the body’s natural levels of antioxidants and also eliminates inflammatory molecules that cause cancer. It also prevents being overweight, which is one of the risk factors for developing cancer. “A healthy life needs to be supported by the tripod: less stress, healthy eating and physical activity. The ideal is to accumulate 150 minutes of exercise per week, which is equivalent to 30 minutes a day. Creating this routine and avoiding bad habits such as smoking, excess of alcoholic beverages, sedentary behavior and consumption of fat and industrialized products, there will certainly be a reduction in the risk of cancer”, emphasizes Eduardo Netto.

Other benefits of exercise: