PIS/Pasep salary allowance: see when the next payments will be | Economy

The next salary bonus payment schedule for the PIS / Pasep it will only start in 2022. Before, the release of funds started in the second semester and extended until the first semester of the following year.

Thus, the amounts foreseen for the second half of 2021 will be paid in early 2022. In other words, the 2022 calendar, base year 2020, will start in January 2022.

The decision was taken by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), which is formed by representatives of the government, workers and employers.

According to official figures, the change in the calendar will represent savings of BRL 7.45 billion in expenses this year, at a time when the government is facing difficulties in meeting the spending ceiling – a rule that limits the increase in expenditure to variation of the previous year’s inflation.

The payment for the calendar 2020-2021, base year 2019, ended on June 30th. Workers who failed to withdraw by the deadline must wait for the next calendar.

Under Codefat’s rules, the beneficiary is guaranteed the right to the allowance for a period of five years and accruals are deposited in the following calendar.

The receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth, for private sector workers, and the final registration number, for public servants.

The PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is paid to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

About 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus.

Payment of the 2020 salary bonus is postponed to 2022

Those who received, on average, up to two minimum monthly wages with a formal contract and had paid work for at least 30 days in the year prior to payment are entitled to a salary bonus.

It is also necessary to be enrolled in the PIS-Pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

The value of the salary bonus can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

To withdraw the PIS allowance, workers who have a Citizen’s Card and a registered password can go to Caixa’s ATMs or to a lottery shop. If you do not have a Citizen’s Card, you can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, upon presentation of an identification document.

Information about the PIS can be obtained by calling Caixa’s 0800-726-02-07 telephone number. The worker can also make a query on the website http://www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial/ or on the CAIXA Trabalhador app. For this, you must have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) in hand.