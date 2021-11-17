Pix scam: hackers tell how they cheat victims; know how to protect yourself

by

  • Felipe Souza – @felipe_dess
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Man in dark environment looking at computer screen.

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Hackers Tell How to Cheat Victims and Steal Data

A 78-year-old retiree received a phone call from her son at the end of July saying that an alleged bank employee had contacted her reporting that criminals had tried to access her bank account.

The woman then went to an agency in the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, and performed the procedures that the alleged employee indicated.

The next day, the retiree received a new call informing her that the procedures had not been completed and instructed her to go to an ATM to complete them. Soon after following the steps, she tried to make a debit purchase at a pharmacy and was denied the operation.

Upon entering the bank’s application, the retiree realized that several transactions had been made, including a Pix in the amount of R$ 24,700 and several loans. The scammers took money from the account until the balance went negative.