Pix still fights for space with TED and credit card

After a year of operation, Pix quickly became popular with Brazilians. Data from the Central Bank show that the instant payment system is already used more than other transfer tools, such as DOC (Credit Document) and TED (Available Electronic Transfer), and it has also covered a good part of commercial transactions.

Despite its success, considering the volume of transactions in reais, Pix is ​​still fighting for space with TED. In the case of the number of transactions, the system still loses to debit and credit cards.

In practice, Brazilians still prefer to do TED when the transfer is for larger amounts and use cards when paying bills in restaurants or supermarkets, for example.

Pix versus TED

Practical and free, Pix has become the most used tool for transferring resources among Brazilians. According to BC, just in September of this year, 1.04 billion operations were carried out with Pix.

In the same month, there were 349.2 million transactions with bank slips and only 94.3 million transactions with TED. The other means of transfer — which include DOC, checks and TEC (Special Credit Transfer, little known and used) — totaled 24.7 million operations.

In reais, however, Pix moved much less than TED in September, according to BC data:

TED: BRL 3.09 trillion

Pix: BRL 554.4 billion

Billet: BRL 420.8 billion

Others: BRL 58.9 billion

According to Mayara Trindade Yano, adviser to the Competition and Financial Market Structure Department (Decem) at the Central Bank, this is because Pix was widely adopted by individuals, but many companies still prefer to transfer via TED.

In terms of value, Pix has already surpassed the bank slip and the DOC. But TED has a particular characteristic, because it was created for high value transactions. So, there was already use in high-value cases, mainly by companies. In financial volume, Pix has not yet surpassed TED, because its use by companies is being more gradual than among individuals

Mayara Trindade Yano, from the Central Bank

Use of Pix by companies requires adaptations

Mayara Yano also argues that, for many companies, the use of Pix requires adaptations. “Many of them use integrated management systems to carry out high-value transactions, which depend on different levels of authority within the company. Some of these systems take longer to be adjusted”, he explains.

BC data show that, in September, transfers between people by Pix totaled 647.9 million operations. Transfers between companies reached only 23.3 million. In many cases, companies continue to prefer TED.

According to Marco Zanini, CEO of Dinamo Networks — a company that provides services to financial institutions in the area of ​​digital identity security and encryption — Pix has had great penetration among individuals who transfer small amounts. This was due to free usage, unlike TED.

Companies continue to do TED for two reasons. First, because they often have agreements with banks not to pay fees, due to the volume transferred. Or because the value of the TED becomes irrelevant depending on the value of the transfer. Second, TED is not instantaneous. It takes up to 15 or 20 minutes and, during this period, it is possible for the company to request cancellation and reversal, in case of error

Marco Zanini, CEO of Dinamo Networks

Zanini explains that many banks maintain a desk to monitor transfers. When the TED is of a higher value, it is common for the bank to call the company to confirm the transaction.

“There is still a concept in the market that the security of TED is greater. Pix has a regulated technological obligation that the transfer takes place within 10 seconds”, says Zanini. “At TED, there is no such rule. There is a time to go back.”

Pix versus cards

Considering all payment instruments, Pix already handles a volume, in reais, higher than that of credit and debit cards. On the other hand, card operations are even more numerous.

There is a clear preference by Brazilians to use a card when paying their restaurant bill, for example, as shown by the most recent data from BC.

Number of transactions per instrument in the second quarter of 2021:

Debit card: 3.12 billion

Credit card: 3.07 billion

Boleto and bank agreement: 2.21 billion

Pix: 1.89 billion

Direct debit (automatic): 1.64 billion

Prepaid card: 1.26 billion

Withdrawals: 917.5 million

The advisor Mayara Trindade Yano, from the Central Bank, explains that the Pix, due to its characteristics, competes directly with the debit card. “Since the launch of Pix, we’ve seen debt fall and usage of Pix increase,” he says.

According to her, as commercial establishments adopt Pix receipt, mainly through QR Code — or Quick Response Code (Quick Response Code, in literal translation) — the tendency is for the instrument to surpass the debit card .

In the case of credit, competition is greater. In addition to being used as a financing instrument — since the bill is only paid in the future, on a specific date — the credit card allows for the accumulation of miles, something Pix doesn’t have yet.

The credit card has an associated credit instrument. Today Pix doesn’t have that. Pix is ​​for immediate payments, which depend on the balance in the account at the time of payment. But in the product’s evolutionary agenda, we are forecasting what we call ‘Guaranteed Pix’ or ‘Credit Pix’, which will have an associated guarantee instrument, of payment in installments

Mayara Trindade Yano, from the Central Bank

In practice, Pix Garantido will be a direct competitor to the credit card. But this feature still doesn’t have a date to debut. “It’s a complex instrument. It’s not even on next year’s agenda,” says Mayara Yano. There is still no definition as to whether the product will allow the user to earn miles.

Discounts at the end

The Central Bank’s view, however, is that, although Pix still does not compete directly with credit cards, there is a potential for migration from one instrument to another.

That’s because Pix is ​​cheaper for the retailer and receipt is immediate. “So, at the moment when there is a more advantageous cost infrastructure for the merchant, we have already noticed the offer of a discount for payment through Pix”, says the BC advisor. “Then the consumer will evaluate: is it better to pay 5% off for Pix now or earn miles in the future?”

For Dinamo Networks’ Zanini, Pix will win the war.