PIX will allow international operations and approach payments in the future, says BC | PIX

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Tuesday (16) that the institution is working to implement some changes to the PIX, including the possibility of instantaneous payments for purchases in other countries in the medium term.

Campos Neto gave the statement during the event about one year of the implementation of the PIX (read details below).

In addition, according to the institution’s director of Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision, Mauricio Moura, BC is also working to inaugurate, in the future, the PIX by approximation. This modality, according to him, can be used, for example, to pay for bus tickets.

“Just as there is the credit card by approximation, the PIX will also have in the future a functionality by approximation. It will approach a cell phone and will make payment with the PIX”, he explained.

According to Campos Neto, BC president, there are also other advances being worked on for the future, such as operations without internet connection.

He recalled that, at the end of this month, other modalities come into effect: PIX serve and PIX exchange. Customers will be able to make payments for products and services and receive change or withdraw from accredited retail chains.

All people who have an account at one of the institutions participating in the PIX will be able to use the services, according to the BC.

“Brazil had the fastest adoption of instant payment methods in the world when we consider the number of transactions per capita. PIX already surpasses TED, DOC, check, prepaid card and direct debit, being only behind collection agreements [pagamentos de contas de água e luz, por exemplo], credit and debit card,” added Campos Neto.

See the numbers presented by the Central Bank on the first year of implementation of the PIX:

348.1 million PIX keys were registered in the national financial system at the end of October;

were registered in the national financial system at the end of October; 104.4 million Brazilians (62.4% of the population) had used the system in the period;

(62.4% of the population) had used the system in the period; In all, they have already been done more than 7 billion operations via PIX;

via PIX; these operations added up more than BRL 4 trillion ;

; 34% of transactions were made by people aged 20 to 29; in second place was the audience between 30 and 39 years old (31% of the total).

The director of Financial System Organization and Resolution, João Manoel Pinho de Mello, assessed that the PIX also made possible the financial inclusion of the low-income population in the financial system.