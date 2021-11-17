PL needs ‘adjustments’ in SP to have Bolsonaro, says Senate party leader

In an interview with CNN, senator Carlos Portinho, leader of the PL in the Senate, said that the talks between Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, continue in a “soft tone” for the affiliation of the head of the Executive to the party. Scheduled for the next 22nd, the event had its cancellation confirmed by PL.

However, according to Portinho, there are only a few “adjustments” in certain state directories for Bolsonaro to confirm his affiliation.

“The PL, as a center party, is characterized by its plurality and all these arrangements and alignments are necessary. And for that, a little more time is needed,” he said. “There are some situations that depend on a clearer scenario in the states themselves, such as, for example, in São Paulo.”

The senator stated that the choice of the candidate for the presidency in the PSDB prelims can define the next step that Bolsonaro will take in relation to the PL.

“What will happen after the previews in São Paulo is that it will allow this construction and both parties were already aware that a longer period is needed to see this scenario better,” he said.

For the congressman, the trip of the president of the Republic to Dubai, where he participates in an investor forum, hampered the progress of conversations about the affiliation. Portinho also denied that Costa Neto and Bolsonaro had an exchange of messages during that trip.

“It is a certain exaggeration of the press. I personally participated in the first conversation [entre eles] and it was very harmonic. I heard from President Valdemar that they talked all night long, but because of the time difference and the distance, they couldn’t advance,” he said. “We hope now that with your presence back in Brazil, we can resume the conversation.”