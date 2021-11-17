Plane crashes, iPad signal saves missing pilot and daughter in US

A pilot and his daughter were missing for hours after their single-engine plane crashed in Pennsylvania (USA) on Sunday (14) and were found at the signal of the woman’s iPad.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the plane took off from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township and disappeared from the radar “after a rapid descent.” The 58-year-old pilot and his 13-year-old daughter were the only passengers on the single-engine Cessna 150.

After notification of the aircraft’s disappearance, searches began, coordinated by the US Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, police said.

James Serafin, head of the Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company (local fire department), told CNN that once the pilot was identified, they contacted his wife, who was awaiting the family at their final destination, and obtained the man’s cell number.

“They (rescue team) managed to ping the cell phone [teste de latência de um aparelho] and they found out that the daughter had an iPad, and with some iPads, you can ping signals to it. That’s how we got that coordinate, which is where we located them,” Serafin said.

The plane and the two passengers were found in a densely wooded area about seven miles southeast of Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. Father and daughter were in a pre-hypothermic state and had minor injuries, police said. The firefighter called the episode a “miracle”.

“For everything I’ve been through, you don’t really hear about survivors, especially in the area where they fell, it’s very densely wooded. They had to go through the trees and everything. It was definitely a miracle,” Serafin said.

The causes of the aircraft crash will be investigated.