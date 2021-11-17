Pocketnarista assistant attorney cuts the microphone of the president of the OAB in Lisbon – Politica

Felipe Santa Cruz, president of the OAB (photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, had his speech interrupted during his participation in the IX Brazilian Legal Forum, in Lisbon, Portugal. The Republic’s Deputy Attorney General, Lindra Arajo, tried to cut off the lawyer’s microphone during the presentation of the event, which took place this Tuesday (16/11).

Cruz spoke about the phenomenon of ‘uberization’ and precariousness of work. “What we see today, in Chile, is a country in social upheaval, even making a bold political choice for a new constitution, with a specific look at those who have been historically excluded, especially indigenous populations,” he said. “We will also have to make this choice, otherwise we will enter a period of great social crisis. We are sitting on a barrel of gunpowder, just visit any of the big Brazilian cities”, he continued.

Santa Cruz’s microphone was even cut short before he finished his speech. Before, Lindra Arajo tried to interrupt him. “Thank you, Doctor Felipe,” he said in the midst of a speech by the president of the OAB. When she resumed speaking, the assistant attorney actually laughed and, in an ironic tone, said: “I didn’t know it was a political speech. I thank everyone and I close the panel”.

Lindra Arajo, Deputy Attorney General of the Republic (photo: Gil Ferreira Ag. CNJ)

Viewed as a possible successor to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, Lindra is one of the main pocket voices in the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). On the other hand, Felipe Santa Cruz is critical of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government and, in Lisbon, he made several reservations about the Chief Executive’s actions in relation to the covid-19 pandemic.