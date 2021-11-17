Police apprehend another BRL 450,000 Porsche

posted on 11/16/2021 6:51 PM / updated on 11/16/2021 7:01 PM



Luxury car was at the accused’s father’s house, in Samambaia – (credit: PCDF/Divulgação)

This Tuesday afternoon (16/11), agents of the Coordination for the Repression of Property Crimes (Corpatri) seized the third Porsche on behalf of the family of Federal District Military Police sergeant Ronie Peter Fernandes da Silva, arrested for heading a scheme loan shark millionaire. The operation arrested seven members of the criminal organization, including the PM’s brother, businessman Tiago Fernandes da Silva, and their father, Djair Baia da Silva.

O mail found that the luxury car, valued at R$ 450,000, for the year 2017/2018, is registered in the name of Djair and was seized in Samambaia. In addition to the brothers, four financial operators of the group, responsible for the sequence of transactions and withdrawals from shell companies’ accounts, were also arrested. A suspect is at large. Three of them were also responsible for hiding the moneylending values, giving the names for the registration of luxury vehicles, which belonged to the leader of the criminal organization.

Military sergeant arrested for loan sharking worked for at least 15 years

The gang was headed by the sergeant and, according to investigations, the accused used three shell companies: an aesthetic clinic, a fast food restaurant and a market belonging to the accused’s family. “The companies worked as a dissimulation mechanism, they worked with the operation of a series of bank accounts to bring the money a clean appearance”, explained delegate Fernando Cocito. In the last six months, companies moved at least R$ 8 million.

In two years, the group acquired eight Porsche brand vehicles, each with a value of approximately R$ 1 million. During the operation, three Porsche vehicles and a BMW/X4 vehicle were seized. The cars are valued at R$3 million. Seven bank accounts of individuals and companies were also blocked, with the blocking and sequestration of R$ 8 million.

Pornography

Ronie Peter’s son was one of those investigated in Operation Bad Boys, at the 38th Police Station (Vicente Pires), for sharing and storing child pornography content. On November 4, agents served search and seizure warrants at the homes of upper-middle-class youth.

According to investigations at the time, Ronie’s son, João Victor Fernandes da Silva Mendes, was part of a Whatsapp group where, at least one of them, shared at least 28 child pornography files. The group’s existence was discovered in another operation by the 38th DP, triggered to investigate a traffic accident that occurred on May 13, 2021, in which an Audi, with the driver and two passengers, invaded a metalwork shop located on Rua 10 de Vicente Saucer.