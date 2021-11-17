Police open investigation on singer who urinated in the face of a fan at a concert in the US

The Florida police, in the USA, will investigate if there was a crime in the act of the singer Sophia Urista, lead singer of the band Brass Against, who urinated in a fan’s face during a festival in Daytotna Beach last Friday (12).

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, a woman identified as Nicole Shields he went to the authorities and registered an occurrence, justifying that his 16-year-old daughter was attending the event.

During the band’s performance, a fan took the stage and lay down under Urista, who pulled down the pants he was wearing and urinated in the spectator’s face. The fetish practice is known as golden shower.

After the repercussion of the unexpected act, the group took a stand on what happened at the show and said that the vocalist “let go” for the moment, that the scene was something unexpected, and assured that this will not happen again in their presentations.

“We had a lot of fun last night at Rockville’s Welcome. Sophie let herself be carried away. It’s not something the rest of us expected and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing up the energy last night, Daytona,” he posted.

