Police will call Deolane to explain aggression to call girl

Rio de Janeiro – The assistant delegate of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) will summon the lawyer Deolane Bezerra, widow of funk artist Kevin Nascimento Bueno, MC Kevin, to testify on the accusation of assaulting and threatening the call girl Bianca Dominguez. The complaint was made by Bianca in testimony on the 11th, at the Barra police station, west of Rio.

Bianca was with Kevin and friends on a sex show hired by the singer for R$2,000, before he fell off the balcony and died on May 16 in a hotel in Barra. The meeting was filled with drugs and champagne.

“Let’s call Deolane to defend herself. She can come to the police station or present her defense through a lawyer. Only then will it be sent to the Special Criminal Court”, explained Eduardo Miranda.

Bianca Dominguez was with MC Kevin when he fell out of his apartment

Sought, Deolane did not comment until the closing of this report. In the testimony at the police station given on the 11th, the luxury escort denounced that she was attacked by Deolane at the police station the day after the singer’s death, on May 17th, when her back was turned.

In one of the excerpts, she reported that “she felt a blow on her right side by Deolane, who has a photo of the injury and joins the file, with black eyes (…)”. The call girl also said that she received threats from Deolane on October 27th on Instagram.

About the funkeiro’s death, the police will ask for the case to be closed because there is no evidence of a crime. An expert report from the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute (ICCE) showed that the funkeiro suffered an accidental fall of more than 15 meters from the balcony of suite 502 of a hotel in Barra. The inquiry has been completed. But it will pass through the scrutiny of the Public Ministry and Justice.

When giving further clarification on the case, Bianca claimed that MC Kevin and Victor Elias Fontenelle, the MC VK, talked about the possibility that the funkeiro’s widow was arriving at the artist’s suite, which would have made him flee to the balcony. But MC VK and Jhonatas Augusto Cruz, who were expelled from the room, denied jokes and innuendo about Deolane’s arrival.