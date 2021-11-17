Popcorn husk catches in teeth and firefighter needs heart surgery

Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

English firefighter Adam Martin, 41, ended up in the hospital and needed heart surgery after a popcorn cone got stuck in his tooth. The case took place in Cornwall, UK.

For the local Cornwall Live newspaper, the firefighter said he was bothered by the corn stuck in the tooth. Trying to get rid of the annoyance, he poked his gums with a pen cap, a piece of wire, and a nail.

With the corn no longer stuck in his gums, Adam began to experience severe pain, showing flu symptoms such as sweating, fatigue and headaches. With no indication of the reason for the symptoms, the firefighter went to the hospital.

When examined, he was diagnosed with a heart murmur as a result of a bacterial infection such as endocarditis, which is inflammation of the internal structures of the heart caused by an infectious agent.

“Doctors told me that if I hadn’t gone to the emergency room, I could have died in three days,” Adam told the newspaper.

The story was shared on Facebook by Adam’s wife, Helen, with the aim of alerting people to the infection. “Your gums are an entrance for bacteria in your heart. At any sign of toothache, bleeding, or abscess, see a dentist!”

“If I had gone to the dentist right away, none of this would have happened. It was the worst experience of my life,” said the firefighter, who is currently doing well.