Popcorn husk catches in teeth and firefighter needs heart surgery – International

After a corn husk got caught in his tooth, firefighter Adam Martin ended up at Cornwall hospital and needed heart surgery. (photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

English firefighter Adam Martin, 41, ended up in the hospital and needed heart surgery after a popcorn cone got stuck in his tooth. The case took place in Cornwall, UK.

For the local Cornwall Live newspaper, the firefighter said he was bothered by the corn stuck in the tooth. Trying to get rid of the discomfort, he poked his gums with a pen cap, a piece of wire, and a nail.

With the corn no longer stuck in his gums, Adam began to feel severe pains, with flu-like symptoms such as sweating, fatigue, and headaches. With no indication of the reason for the symptoms, the firefighter went to the hospital.

When he was examined, he was diagnosed with a heart murmur as a result of a bacterial infection such as endocarditis, which is an inflammation of the internal structures of the heart caused by an infectious agent.

“Doctors told me that if I hadn’t gone to the emergency room, I could have died in three days,” Adam told the newspaper.

The story was shared on Facebook by Adam’s wife, Helen, with the aim of alerting people to the infection. “Your gums are an entrance to bacteria in your heart. At any sign of toothache, bleeding or abscess, see a dentist!”

“If I had gone to the dentist right away, none of this would have happened. It was the worst experience of my life,” said the firefighter, who is currently doing well.