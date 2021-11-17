Pousada opens ‘Vila do Chaves’ on the coast of Santa Catarina; meet – 11/16/2021

Can you imagine Chaves on the beach, but far away from the sands of Acapulco? For an inn in Garopaba, on the coast of Santa Catarina, recreated the famous village where Roberto Bolaños’ character lived to receive guests who are fans of the Mexican series.

Mexico, by the way, is the inspiration behind the entire Recanto La Ballena, located 450 meters from the sea on Gamboa beach. To innovate in his third tourism season, founder Thiago Nascimento decided to recreate the villa in the property’s garage space.

The first stage of the novelty was completed two weeks ago and, for now, it works only as a setting — which is open to visitors even for those who are not staying at the inn. See the comparison between the “Villa de Garopaba” and the original:

However, one of the houses in the village, number 8, will soon receive guests, as well as Seu Madruga’s. “According to some episodes of the program, Chaves didn’t live in the barrel, he just hid there. His house was number 8, in honor of channel 8 on Televisa, where it was shown. This room was never shown, but let’s create”, Thiago told the local portal Hora Certa Notícias.

The Witch’s house in 71, on the other hand, has become a museum of old toys.

To get to know Vila do Chaves, it is necessary to schedule time through the inn’s platforms, but the amount charged is only “a small spontaneous contribution to the maintenance of the space and to help Seu Madruga pay the 20 months’ rent he owes Seu Barriga “, advertises the house on their networks.