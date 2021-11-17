Pregnant Barbara Evans talks about body changes and complains about ‘fat’ | celebrities



Barbara Evans complains of body changes during pregnancyReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Bárbara Evans went back to using her social networks, this Tuesday (16), to talk about the changes she has had in her body during the pregnancy of Ayla, her first child with businessman Gustavo Theodoro. When showing the growth of her belly for five months, the model vented about a change in her silhouette that made her uncomfortable.

“There’s something that’s bothering me during pregnancy. It’s something I say: ‘Wow, this is really bothering me.’ Girl, now one leg touches the other, here in the middle, like this. Think of a thing that bothers me? It’s this little fat here in the middle of the leg that keeps touching each other. Even more so with these little dresses that we walk with our legs like that”, reported the ex-A Fazenda.

“You are also like that, did you gain weight here? I say that from the belly up I gained very little. Even this bone here I can see, and my arms also did not gain weight as I imagined it to be. Now, from here down… My friends, there is cellulite up to the big toe,” snapped Barbara. The influencer quickly added: “But it’s ok, I’m not criticizing you, I’m just telling you that this fat is not easy to bear. How bothersome!”

Last Thursday, the model was irritated by the excess of questions from internet users about her weight. “I want to make it very clear to the ‘weight inspectors’ that everything is fine. You can get pregnant and get fat, fine. When we are pregnant, so many things change, so many desires, so many guilts, so many doubts and insecurities appear. Every woman has one. pregnancy and you can’t buy it with each other. Some will gain more weight, others less and everything is fine,” he said.