President of Palmares calls Zez Motta and Djavan ‘disgraceful niggers’ – Nacional

Campaign ‘Imagine the pain, guess the color’, criticized by the President of Fundao Palmares, an anti-racist initiative in defense of life (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) This Tuesday (16/11), the current President of Fundao Palmares, Srgio Camargo, used Twitter to express offenses against actress and singer Zez Motta and against singer Djavan. Srgio, who calls himself ‘right-wing black, anti-victimist’, shared a photo of the artists, in which they wore a T-shirt from the ‘Imagine the pain, guess the color’ campaign, an anti-racist initiative.

On his Twitter, the president of the Foundation called them ‘shameful niggers’, and stated that there is no exclusive or specific pain due to black skin. He believes that people who think that way are actually ‘racists or imbeciles’.

After the repercussion, Srgio Camargo deleted the offensive tweets (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Through its social networks, Camargo recurrently uses the space to affirm that black people need more self-confidence and less victimization. “Whoever feels pain because black people need to be treated. I feel very good”, he wrote on his Twitter.

In response to the offenses, Zez Motta said that it is the ‘shameful blacks’, as called by the president, who fight every day for Fundao Palmares to continue with its philosophy, ideology and political line of action.

“We do have an ancestral pain, a struggle that, apparently, will not end soon, due to the ‘disastrous contribution’ of certain types, which only contribute to a setback that is only of interest to the game of rot that only favors games of interests that are against the advancement and enlightenment of our people.”, wrote Zez Motta on his social networks.

We do have an ancestral pain, a struggle that, apparently, will not end soon, due to “disastrous contribution” of certain types, which only contribute to a setback that is only of interest to the game of rot that only favors games of interests %u2014 Zez Motta (@zezemotta) November 16, 2021

Furthermore, Motta also used social media to express his conception contrary to Srgio Camargo.

“An ancestral pain. Yes, there is! An “ancestral pain” of all black/Afro-descendant people, which remains in force, that “we are not alienated” resistant, that we fight for a country, for a better world, without inequalities, without meritocracies, no alienated persons occupying extremely significant positions in Institutions that only concern us, that are of extreme importance for the history of our people,” he stated.

For the actress and singer, we are going through a setback and disrespect for the community.

After the repercussion, Srgio Camargo deleted the tweets offensive to Zez Motta and Djavan, but continued to use Twitter to criticize the campaign.

