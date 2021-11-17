Presidential elections in Chile are divided between Pinochetismo and progressivism

In the most polarized elections since the end of the dictatorship, the Chilean population is divided between the young progressive Gabriel Boric and the ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast, who does not hide his sympathy for the regime of General Augusto Pinochet. The division has been accentuated since the protests of 2019, which culminated in the elaboration of a new Constitution.

In addition, the frazzled president Sebastián Piñera is threatened by an impeachment process already approved by the deputies and now under analysis by the Senate. He is accused of conflict of interest in the sale of a mining company that belonged to his family, a nebulous deal revealed by the Panama Papers and traced to the British Virgin Islands, a traditional refuge for tax evaders and white-collar criminals.

“It is the last election with the rules of the dictatorship, in which we will choose the president, deputies and senators. The new Constitution must provide for more democracy, a plurinational state that allows for a more socially dignified life for each citizen”, confides Fran Santoro, a worker from the Port of Santo Antonio, the country’s main one, without failing to recognize the uncertainty of the election scheduled for November 21st. “The situation is delicate, we have to worry about the neo-fascism represented by Kast and, in this sense, look at the experience of Brazil so that we don’t elect a Chilean Bolsonaro.”

In the last week, the seven candidates’ campaign has come to a virtual standstill due to Boric’s positive test for Covid-19. As they were together in debates, the need for quarantine extended to Kast, Sebastián Sichel, Marco Ominami, Eduardo Artes and Yasna Provoste, the only woman in the dispute. Franco Parisi, a candidate against whom there is a detention order due to the non-payment of alimony to two children, is campaigning in the US. The truce was limited, however, to the electoral dispute. Across Chile, conflicts continued to boil over.

In the meantime, the death of a Mapuche was recorded during the action of thecarabiners, sent to the state of exception zone imposed by the government and supported by the majority, as per citizen consultation carried out with residents.

“We have a land of great diversity, but we suffer constant violation of the rights of native peoples”, explains Ericka Vázquez, candidate for deputy for Temuco and supporter of Boric. “We live in the most impoverished area of ​​the country, while large companies profit from the exploitation of soil and water, affecting communities. The conflict remains latent, we need to change this environment.”

Amidst the electoral turmoil, President Sebastián Piñera is the target of impeachment, already approved by deputies

The establishment of territorial autonomy mechanisms is defended by the progressive camp, while the right clings to the military presence, under the justification of containing protests by the Mapuche, such as the burning of company machinery. Since the beginning of the 1990s, with the end of the dictatorship, the number of carabineros has more than tripled, from 20,000 to 66,000 agents, but crime has increased in the cities. Violations committed by police officers against protesters in 2019 heightened the call for a thoroughgoing reform of the institution.

While segments press for Piñera’s exit, reactionary sectors of society promote acts of hostility against migrants arriving from the north, demanding their expulsion. This month alone, 120 Venezuelans and Colombians were deported – an estimated 1.5 million illegal immigrants are present in the territory. In October, about 5,000 Chileans burned mattresses, clothes, bicycles and other belongings of Venezuelans in Iquique, amid an anti-migrant march.

“This crisis, with a strong exodus of individuals from Colombia, Venezuela and Haiti, radicalized the debate and favored Kast, who proposed the creation of ditches on the border to prevent the entry of foreigners. A solution similar to the Trump wall on the US-Mexico border”, observes journalist Nicolas Yañez. “The candidate uses denial, penal populism and hatred to compose his speech”, adds the director of digital media NYC, who believes in a greater potential of former student leader and deputy Boric towards the center, to win in the second round.

Conservatives are betting on thorny issues, such as abortion, currently under debate in Parliament, and on the disqualification of “communist” opponents. Kast even invited Boric to conduct a drug test during the campaign. On the ethical ground, however, the former parliamentarian’s holding of accounts in Panama and his defense of the military regime could alienate millions of voters and reinforce his high rejection.

“Kast is the only candidate capable of building a majority to govern. It has no contradictions, although it is not entirely popular. Boric has an unbelievable rhetoric and is supremely ignorant of public administration,” says the candidate for deputy in Valparaíso, Jaime Perry, who plans a regional partnership with Bolsonaro, in the event of a right-wing triumph. “Kast could be a great ally as the Chilean and Brazilian economies complement each other.”

The economic issue, by the way, is the order of the day. Stifled by low pensions, even with the possibility of higher withdrawals during the pandemic, citizens still face the impact of rising inflation. The cost of living is the highest in 13 years. If the numbers harm the population’s pocket, the ban, since last Sunday, on the release of polls of intention to vote will increase anxiety about the result.

Running outside, former ministers Sichel, from the governing coalition, and Yasna Provoste, senator and former holder of Michelle Bachelet’s Education, dream of some change that will boost the Chilean third way. Over the past 16 years, the country has had just two presidents, with Piñera and Bachelet alternating in office. It remains to be seen whether the electorate will lean towards a renewal, looking to the future, or will opt to claim the dictatorial past.

