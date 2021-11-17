Procon Fortaleza performs a virtual debt negotiation task force; see participating companies | Ceará

From this Tuesday (16th), the Municipal Department of Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) will carry out a virtual joint effort to negotiate debts. There are 26 participating companies that will offer special conditions for the consumer to pay off debts ( see list below ). Procon Zero Dívida runs until December 3rd and takes place virtually.

To start the renegotiation, the interested party must access the website https://proconzeradivida.fortaleza.ce.gov.br/

Credit card operators, telecommunications companies, schools, energy and water and sewage concessionaires are part of the fair. Last year, at least 40 thousand consumers contacted Procon Fortaleza to negotiate debts.

The director of Procon Fortaleza, Eneylândia Rabelo, explains that, since the beginning of the year, the organization has been sensitizing banks, credit card operators and schools to offer differentiated discounts to consumers.

“To participate in the task force Zera Dívida, we ask that companies provide discounts and special deadlines for payment of the debt, as without this condition it would not be worth participating in a fair of this magnitude,” he said.

Eneylândia believes that the increase in the 13th salary in commerce can help consumers to renegotiate their debts. “By the 30th of November, many companies will already pay the first installment of the 13th salary. This is the tip to renegotiate that debt and clear the name”, he completes.

Documents required for renegotiation

Full name

ID

CPF

Proof of address in Fortaleza

Proof of debt (invoices, contracts, tax coupon, receipts, statements, email messages, SPC and Serasa statements, or any other information that proves the existence of the debt)

Period: from November 16th to December 3rd

Service:

– Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm

– Saturday from 8am to 12pm (for some companies)

– Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm – Saturday from 8am to 12pm (for some companies) More information on phone 151

Access the website https://proconzeradivida.fortaleza.ce.gov.br/. The list of companies appears on the first page, when clicking on a company, the interested party is directed to an online trading channel, such as WhatsApp, for example.

Bradesco Bank

Itaú Unibanco

Fortbrasil

somapay

Anglo News College

Darwin College

Santos Dumont Baptist College

Daulia Bringel College

Colégio Nossa Senhora do Carmo

CDL Faculty

Dom José Institute

Boomerang Telecom

clear

DB3 Telecom

Install Telecom

Hi

Mob Telecom

R-Net Telecom (RL from the coast)

Tim Brazil

Tix Telecommunications

Turbonet Provider

Alive