PS5 sold 12.8 million, Xbox Series 6.7 million • Eurogamer.pt

Analyst firm Ampere Data unveiled its latest data on the video game industry, specifically on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console sales | S.

The data puts the PlayStation 5 with 12.8 million units sold as of September 2021, against 6.7 million units for the Xbox Series (via GamesIndustry). Both consoles recently completed a year and, looking at this data, Sony’s console is selling almost twice as much.

Looking deeper into the Xbox Series data, the Ampere data reveals that the Xbox Series S (cheaper and exclusively digital) is outpacing Xbox Series X sales in key markets.

As a result, video game sales for Xbox Series consoles are mostly digital. Ampere data shows that more than 90% of Call of Duty: Vanguard sales on Xbox are digital.

The lack of stock of the Xbox Series X globally could also be contributing to the success of the Xbox Series S. The cheaper and less powerful version is much easier to find in stores.

Another interesting information coming from Ampere is related to PS4 data. Initially, prior to the PS5’s release, the console was expected to continue to sell reasonably, however, sales dropped significantly.

As such, the PS4 is unlikely to be able to remain popular for as long as the PS2 (which continued to be sold long after the PS3 launch).