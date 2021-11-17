Purchases with cards grow 35% and move BRL 680 billion in the 3rd quarter – Época Negócios

+



In terms of number of transactions, there were, in total, 8.2 billion payments with cards in the months of July, August and September 2021 (Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The sum of the values of purchases made using credit cards, debt and prepaid reached R$ 687.3 billion in the third quarter (July, August and September) of 2021, a result 35.8% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020, when the sector suffered a great negative impact caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The data, released today (16), are from the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs).

In terms of number of transactions, there were, in total, 8.2 billion payments with cards in the months of July, August and September 2021, equivalent to almost 63 thousand per minute, 39.1% more than in the same period of the last year.

The credit card was the payment method that presented the highest value transacted in the third quarter (R$ 420.1 billion), growth of 42.2%. Then, the debit card handled R$235.3 billion (an increase of 18.6%), and the prepaid card, R$31.9 billion (an increase of 153.6%).

“The result shows that the sector continues on a trajectory of strong expansion, following the growth in the consumption of goods and services, as population vaccination advances, allowing for a greater reduction in restrictive measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic”, he highlighted to Abecs, in a note.

In the accumulated result for the year, from January to September, the sum of the value of payments with cards reached R$ 1.8 trillion, an increase of 34.1% compared to the same period last year. In terms of number of transactions, all card modalities together registered 21.8 billion payments, an increase of 33.6%.

Internet

According to the balance of Abecs, the use of cards on the internet, in applications and other types of purchases away from home moved R$ 146.5 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 16.2%. In the accumulated result for the year, up to September, the amount transacted reached R$ 401.7 billion, an increase of 30.9% compared to the same period in 2020. According to the entity, non-presential payments currently represent around 35 % of all credit card charges.