Qatar imposes health restrictions that prevent travel to cover visits to Bolsonaro – Policy

A sudden sanitary restriction on international travel imposed by the government of Qatar on passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates prevented journalists following the president’s tour Jair Bolsonaro by the Middle East to reach Doha for coverage.

Press vehicles accredited by the Brazilian government, including the state, were prevented from boarding this Tuesday, the 16th, to cover the activities of Bolsonaro in the city that will host the next Soccer World Cup. Among them is a meeting with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, a visit to the Lusail stadium, a dinner with businessmen, a motorcycle with supporters, as well as high-level ministerial and negotiation meetings for Defense products.

Journalists from TV Globo, SBT, Record TV, CNN Brasil and Metrópoles were also barred from boarding at Dubai International Airport.

Without warning, the government of Qatar issued a regulation that placed the UAE on the red list of restrictions. It is the only country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (which also includes Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait) in the situation.

The new protocol would be related to a slight increase in cases of Covid-19, but no deaths in Qatar.

The two countries, although neighbors, compete for prominence in the region and have a long history of geopolitical clashes related to Iran, interests in natural gas reserves and trade disputes for protectionism in the World Trade Organization, in addition to the notorious dispute for the leadership of their airlines , Qatar Airways and Emirates.

The measure imposed the need for travelers who disembarked in Doha to remain in quarantine for up to two days, in a restricted list of hotels indicated by the government, which were to be reserved exclusively for packages purchased through Qatar Airways.

The rule took effect this Monday, the 15th, at noon. Press professionals only found out at the airport departure window, without having received prior information from the embassies.

The procedure involved sending, through a mobile application for immigration and health control until then inaccessible outside the country, a series of documents: personal data, passport, negative PCR test, proof of complete vaccination and the quarantine package for two days at selected hotels in Doha. Even if everything could be presented on the spot and sent to the government, approval could take between 1:00 and 72:00, making journalistic coverage unfeasible.

The president, ministers, advisers and closest authorities were in Bahrain this Tuesday, the 16th. They were notified of the situation. Bolsonaro and his delegation are only in Doha this Wednesday, the 17th, and will return to Brazil on the morning of Thursday, the 18th.

Diplomats and members of the entourage who were not aboard the presidential planes of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) also experienced difficulties, but most of them managed to be accepted based on a regulatory loophole that freed them from bureaucratic procedures. Bolsonaro’s language interpreter, for example, managed to board.

The norms of the Ministry of Health in Qatar provided that diplomats and VIPs included in State visits, such as the one in Bolsonaro, are exempt from a substantial part of the bureaucracy of the new health protocol. The inclusion of Brazilian journalists accredited by Itamaraty in the exception was the path tried, but diplomatic measures were not enough to achieve results in time.

In a statement, the Itamaraty said that it became aware, yesterday, of the change in entry protocols to Qatar for flights from the United Arab Emirates.

He also reported that the embassy in Doha had “meeted with the Qatari government in order to reach a satisfactory solution to the cases of accredited journalists and members of the official delegation who, due to the new restrictive measure, are prevented from entering the country.”

“It is important to point out, however, that the decision on possible exemption from restrictive measures on the entry of foreigners into Qatar is the sovereign prerogative of the Qatari government,” said Itamaraty.