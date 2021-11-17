Rafael Navarro do Botafogo’s imminent departure reflects the young man’s career and the club’s difficulties

The accumulated experiences show Rafael Navarro that chances should not be wasted. In 2018, he was in a complicated situation in Fluminense’s youth teams. The competition in attack was tough, with Evanílson (currently at Porto), João Pedro (now at Watford) and Marcos Paulo (at Farmalicão, on loan from Atlético Madrid). One fine day, he sat down with the tricolor, and they agreed that he should leave Xerém, looking for more space to play.

Three years later, the tide turned, and the forward became the main name of the Botafogo in the winning campaign in Série B. But despite the appeals from the fans and the Alvinegra board, Navarro will not let the tram pass. He has his bags ready to transfer to Minnesota United, USA.

Born in Cabo Frio-RJ, he will exchange the heat for true winter in the city near the Canadian border. He will defend a team founded in 2015 and which, since 2017, has played in the main league in the country. The salary offered by Botafogo to renew — around R$ 150,000 a month, well above the current football ceiling — and the career plan — which included the Serie A dispute and the prospect of appreciation for the European market — did not shake the boy.

Navarro, aged 21 and heading to the fourth club in his career — between Fluminense’s under-17 and Botafogo’s under-20, he also passed through the lower divisions of Atlético-GO —, is runner-up in Serie B, with 14 goals, two less than Edu and Léo Gamalho. He still has eight assists, three less than the main waiter at the tournament, Élvis, from Goiás.

Scalded, he postpones the announcement of his departure as much as possible, says that his concern is only to give Botafogo the title of Série B. On social networks, he ends up revealing more about himself than in interviews. He expresses affection for alvinegro and, at the beginning of the pandemic, shared a post by youtuber Felipe Neto asking for the arrest of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The decision to leave Botafogo after Serie B talks about Navarro, its history, and also about the difficulties the club will face in setting up the squad for the first division dispute. Still with a very tight budget and living with problems of late wages – so much so that the players went on strike interviews at the end of October – alvinegro will need more than the second title to convince the market that it has changed.