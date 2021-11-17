Rain isolates one of the biggest cities in Canada

The effects of the rain and snow storm that hit the British Columbia region of southwestern Canada will be felt for years, given the magnitude of the destruction of transport infrastructure caused by the floods and landslides. The picture is described as dramatic by the authorities because of the multiple landslides and rocks resulting from the water-saturated soil.

Mudslides and flooding have closed all major routes out of Vancouver, British Columbia, cutting the area off from the rest of the country. #BCstorm #BCFlood pic.twitter.com/vWG9Ao0Pcp — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 16, 2021

The city of Vancouver, one of the main cities in Canada, is isolated from the rest of the country by its main arteries as a result of flooding and slope slides. Highway 1 is one of several that have been reported closed in both directions at various locations. Near the town of Agassiz, a landslide isolated several motorists on Sunday night, requiring rescue workers to be dispatched.

The flood has reached critical levels in several communities. Merrit issued a citywide evacuation order while the regional districts of Fraser Valley and Okanagan-Similkameen issued evacuation orders for some areas, with warnings issued in Abbotsford and Princeton, according to the Weather Network.

In Merrit, severe flooding caused the county’s wastewater treatment plant to completely fail in what city officials are calling an “immediate danger to public health and safety.” Authorities also said residents with friends or family members outside the community must make plans to stay with them and evacuate.

A look from a flyover of #BCHwy1 at Tank Hill near Lytton and Nicomen. For the latest #BCstorm travel info, check @DriveBC‘s website: https://t.co/0sq39Ad5WN#TransCanadaHighway pic.twitter.com/N4zVto5vNK — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, helicopter rescue efforts successfully brought hundreds of people to safety after they were stranded on a highway amid landslides caused by extreme weather conditions, the CBC television network reported.

About 300 people, including 50 children, have been stranded on the stretch of highway since Sunday night, the city of Vancouver and Canada’s Task Force 1, the local urban search and rescue team, said in a joint statement.

The rain also brought a lack of energy to more than 170 thousand customers, in other words, almost a million people were left without electricity. Last night BC Hydro reported that more than 80,000 customers were still in the dark. Authorities say that despite the devastation, there have been no confirmed deaths so far.

What brings extreme rain in British Columbia, Canada, and the Northwestern United States, in the Seattle region, is an atmospheric river. Volumes reach 200 mm to 300 mm in several cities. It was another moisture channel to reach the region in a sequence of moisture river events with exceptional rainfall that has been registering for weeks. Seattle is close to hitting the record for the wettest fall on record.

Waters still rising in Whatcom County. #wawx https://t.co/cknb7qdXl4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2021

Waters still rising in Whatcom County. Here’s the current situation in Sumas. #wawx https://t.co/TZNDxd2fEc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2021

The narrow but intense river of moisture, coming from near Hawaii, runs east, squeezed between a low pressure in the north and a high center in the south. Atmospheric rivers carry most of their moisture at mid-water levels. atmosphere, which is why the highest precipitation totals occur at the highest elevations. The air ascends and condenses, generating orographic rain or associated with the relief, with extreme volumes of precipitation.

Incessant heavy rain will pile into the Pacific Northwest, USA 🇺🇸 & British Columbia, Canada 🇨🇦 in the next 72 hours due to a significant atmospheric river event. Flooding & landslides are highly likely. The atmospheric warmth & moisture can be traced all the way to the tropics. pic.twitter.com/h69BYT6YgQ — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 13, 2021

The extreme rain event takes place in the very same region that last summer was hit by an unprecedented heat wave with one of the largest temperature deviations from the average climatology ever seen on the planet, which makes some experts consider it to have been the wave of most unusual heat ever seen in the world.

The rain flooded entire localities in the city region of Lytton, in British Columbia that was turned to ash by a forest fire in the same week it recorded a maximum temperature of 49.6°C, the highest on record in Canada and that went on to figure as a new national maximum record. Doctors estimate that hundreds of people died as a result of the heat wave in the Northwestern United States and British Columbia last summer.