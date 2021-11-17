Rainfall above forecast removes the risk of rationing and blackouts, says director-general of ONS – Economy

RIO AND SÃO PAULO – Starting this week, the National System Operator (ONS) is already starting to be more selective in triggering thermoelectric plants, after months running at maximum power in the Brazilian electrical system to avoid rationing or blackouts at peak hours, informed the director general of the agency, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi. But until April, Brazilians will still see the bill being pressured by the water scarcity tariff, referring to the dry registered this year, and the impact of the cost of thermoelectric plants contracted to cross the dry period, which runs from April to October.

THE rain it came sooner than expected, says Ciocchi, who was preparing for a year-end similar to that of 2020, when the rains only arrived in December and were not enough to recover the hydroelectric dams’ reservoirs. This year, the rains arrived two months earlier, bringing relief to the National Interconnected System (SIN), operated by the ONS.

“With this arrival (the rains) before, and with all the preparation for a more extreme situation, the rain was really very welcome and today we can calmly say that from the point of view of water scarcity, we no longer have any indication of a problem, nor of energy not top-of-the-line, it’s equated,” said Ciocchi to Broadcast/Estadão.

He pointed out that the operator was preparing for a more adverse situation, and that despite not talking about rationing, before the start of the rains there were already warnings that problems could occur during peak hours (mid-afternoon).

“All the actions we’ve been taking since October last year make this rain very welcome now, because now we can store it (water in reservoirs), it can be a little more selective in the dispatches, it doesn’t need to take the reservoirs to a level of acute stress, as we would have to do”, he explained.

Reservoirs

ONS orders consist of ordering the entry of generating units of electricity in order of merit, that is, the cheapest are released first, until the most expensive ones are reached. Thermoelectric power plants, especially those powered by fossil fuel, are the ones that cost the most to the system, while the hydroelectric plants and other renewable sources such as solar and wind are cheaper.

Raising the level of water storage in hydroelectric reservoirs is now mandatory by law, recalled Ciocchi, referring to the amendment included in the law that approved the privatization of Eletrobras in the National Congress, and which gave four years for the recovery of these plants. According to Ciocchi, this is a process that does not take place in a year, but he assessed that in three years the reservoirs will already be at good levels.

“At the levels we’ve reached, we haven’t been able to recover the reservoirs in a year. To do this you have to save water, to save water you have to use thermals. But we are not going to fill reservoirs with thermals of R$ 2,400, so as we have a little more slack and the rainy season is clearly set, we will be able to use cheaper thermals for that”, he guaranteed .

The reservoirs of the plants of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem, responsible for 70% of the country’s hydroelectric generation, reached the level of around 16% in September and today operate at around 20%. In the worst-case scenario, that is, if the rains repeated what happened in 2020, experts predicted that reservoirs could reach 10% by the end of 2021.

For Ciocchi, in addition to the measures taken by the Ministry of Mines and Energy to overcome the energy crisis, such as the creation of the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), the implementation of the Voluntary Demand Response (RVD) program and the campaign to reduce electricity consumption, it was essential to have made changes in some minimal flows, and that should also occur in 2022.

“What we applied this year and gave the most results was to change the minimum flow rates at the Jupiá and Porto Primavera hydroelectric plants (both on the border between Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo). This already makes a brutal difference and makes room for thermal plants within the order of merit (from the cheapest to the most expensive)”, informed Ciocchi.

Belo Monte

The expectation is that in 2022, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Resources (Ibama) will allow the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, in Pará, it can maintain the planned operation, with higher flows than last year. The plant alternates larger water flows (hydrograph A) and smaller (hydrograph B). This year it was the turn of hydrograph B, but there is doubt as to whether the plant will be allowed to release more water for energy production next year.

According to the general director of the ONS, the matter has already been the subject of a conversation in the extinct Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), so that the electric sector’s governance bodies could talk with the MPF and Ibama, to avoid new ones legal actions establish different flows to the Xingu River, where the hydroelectric plant is located.

“We are not by far in a normal situation (of water storage in the hydroelectric reservoirs), and not maintaining hydrograph A can be quite complicated for the Brazilian electricity sector,” said Ciocchi.

The operation of Belo Monte at its full capacity can save 2.5 percentage points in the Southeast/Midwest reservoirs, since most of the energy produced at the plant is exported to the main load center in the country. installed capacity of 11,233.1 megawatts (MW) and average amount of generation of 4,571 MW.

According to the president of Norte Energia, owner of Belo Monte, Paulo Roberto Pinto, the government has already been shown the need to maintain the agreement, monitoring all possible environmental impacts.

“Using hydrograph A, I am able to generate more than 1,12 thousand average megawatts (MWmed) than I generated this year at a price of R$144 per megawatt hour (MWh), and avoid the emission of 3.6 million tons of CO2 in the atmosphere in the seven months that Belo Monte operates”, explained Pinto, noting that this would avoid the use of thermal plants that cost more than R$ 2.5 thousand per MWh.

voluntary reduction

On the suspension of the Voluntary Demand Response (RDV) program, criticized by agents in the electricity sector, Ciocchi informed that he can return at any time, as long as the need arises.

Through RDV, large industrial consumers shift their consumption schedule or reduce their energy demand and receive financial compensation for their contribution to the system. This amount is subsequently apportioned among all energy consumers in the regulated market.

According to Ciocchi, the suspension of the program occurred because the Operator identified that there is no longer any risk of a power outage, even at times of greater stress on the system, such as the end of the afternoon, which would no longer justify the program’s costs. “The program was very well received, but I don’t need a tip right now. In December we will evaluate”, he said.

The end of the program took the market by surprise, with criticism mainly from the association of large energy consumers and the free market, Abrace, which sees no reason for a voluntary program to stop being used to save energy. For Cocchi, the reaction is unfounded and everything will be clarified with the sector’s agents.

“The program is there, it’s been created, and it will be used as needed. We are going to talk to Abrace to see what it needs to do to provide greater stability, we are open to this type of suggestion”, he said.