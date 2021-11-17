Rare partial lunar eclipse occurs on Friday

Photo: iStock

Between dawn and dawn on Friday, November 19, 2021, Brazil will be able to observe one of the most beautiful astronomical phenomena: the Partial Lunar Eclipse.

O eclipse will start at 03 hours and 02 minutes (Brasilia time) and its maximum moment will occur at 06 hours and 02 minutes.

Know what an eclipse is

Key times for the 11/19/21 partial lunar eclipse

Main moments of the partial lunar eclipse of 11/19/2021

How will Brazil see the eclipse?

The observation of the maximum moment will depend on where the observer is. Figure 2 illustrates the regions in Brazil that may or may not contemplate the maximum moment of the eclipse.

Figure 2: Visualization regions in Brazil of the partial lunar eclipse of 11/19/2021

Moon sunset before or after the peak moment of the 11/19/21 partial lunar eclipse.

A part of Brazil will not be able to contemplate the maximum of the eclipse, as the moon will set before this moment.

The regions of Brazil that will be able to observe the maximum moment of the eclipse will also see the sunset of the Moon soon after. For observers who are at the limit of these two cases, the contemplation of the maximum moment will occur at the moment when the Moon is setting.

How to observe the eclipse?

It is always important to highlight that for to observe any astronomical phenomenon it is necessary to have a sky without clouds or with little cloudiness.

It is not necessary to use binoculars or telescope.. The contemplation of the lunar eclipse can easily be done with the naked eye, even for those in a city with light pollution.

The only requirement is that the west/northwest horizon is free from interference of buildings, trees, mountains or any other object that obstructs the view of that horizon.

Step by step of the partial lunar eclipse of 11/19/2021

1- The penumbral eclipse

Before a partial lunar eclipse occurs, a penumbral lunar eclipse must occur. Right now, at the beginning of the eclipse, at 03 hours and 02 minutes (Brasilia time), the Moon will be just above the northwest horizon.

Heads up: look for a place where buildings, trees, or mountains do not obstruct your view of this horizon.

people located in cities with light pollution , will not notice the beginning of the penumbral lunar eclipse.

whoever is in cities with low or no light pollution, you will notice a slight decay (decrease) in the moon’s brightness.

How do you know if the eclipse has started?

An interesting way to knowing the penumbral lunar eclipse has started is when you don’t see its shadow.

Usually, in the full moon nights, in cities with low or no light pollution, it is common to observe our shadow being projected by the full moon. However, when the penumbral lunar eclipse starts, the shadow is not noticeable.

2 – Partial eclipse

At the moment when the Moon starts the phase of the partial lunar eclipse, which will be at 04 hours and 18 minutes (Brasilia time), the Moon can be observed between the northwest and west horizons.

Heads up: Right now, more than ever, it’s worth the recommendation of look for a location that allows you to see the horizon free of any objects that might obstruct your view.

The Moon will be getting closer and closer to this horizon and it starts to look beautiful “cut off”.

From this moment on, the Moon will walk towards its sunset, allowing or not the contemplation of the maximum moment, before or after its sunset.

As an example, we can use the city of João Pessoa, where the moon will set on the horizon (sunset) at 04 hours and 50 minutes. As the maximum of the partial lunar eclipse, for the latitude and longitude of this city, will occur at 06 hours and 02 minutes, it will not be possible to contemplate the maximum moment, as the Moon will already be below the horizon line.

But this does not prevent observers located in João Pessoa, or anywhere else highlighted in yellow on the map shown in Figure 2, from failing to observe a beautiful astronomical spectacle. On the contrary. What will you notice something as illustrated in figure 3.

Figure 3: Ocaso da Lua, in João Pessoa, before the peak of the Eclipse.

Moon with 42.6% of its disk immersed in the Earth’s umbra.

.

As we can see, even if the twilight of the moon occurs before the maximum moment, it will still be a beautiful twilight. After all, it is not often that we can contemplate an eclipsed Moon setting.

For observers located in the regions not highlighted in yellow, shown by the map in Figure 2 (above), the contemplation of the maximum moment can be performed.

Heads up: the farther from the boundary separating these two observation groups, the further from the horizon line the Moon will be.

So, for example, if we analyze Figure 4 that illustrates the maximum eclipse moment for the city of Manaus, we will see that during the maximum moment of the partial lunar eclipse, the Moon will be just above the horizon line.

Figure 4. Maximum Moment of the Partial Lunar Eclipse in Manaus and the distance from the Moon,

in relation to the horizon line. Moon with 97.7% of its disk immersed in the Earth’s umbra.

Much more in the sky to observe

At the same time as the eclipse, other astronomical phenomena, celestial objects and constellations may be contemplated. It will be possible to observe the star clusters of the Pleiades and Hyads; of the constellations ofthe Taurus and Orion, with their popular “Three Marys”; tickets from artificial satellites and the Meteor rain Leonids.

Figure 4. Constellation of Taurus, Pleiades, Hyads and the constellation of Orion with its popular “Three Marias” ,

just minutes before starting the Partial Lunar Eclipse of November 19, 2021.

