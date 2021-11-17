Recession in 2022? See which bank stock to buy to protect yourself and still earn big dividends

The recession is knocking on Brazil’s door in 2022. Selic rate, which can reach 12% in March, and a inflation galloping, the country’s growth is increasingly compromised.

Two large banks already foresee a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) negative for next year: the Itaú it’s the Credit Suisse project a drop of 0.5%. In the case of Itaú, the main reason is the impact of the high interest rate in the economy.

already the Credit Suisse adds another problem. “The current level of inflation is expected to remain high due to the high inertia in the country”, wrote Swiss bank chief economist Solange Srour.

What to do in this moment of uncertainty? A sector of the Stock Exchange has defensive names, with high potential for dividends and that gain from the rise in interest rates. Yes, it’s the banks.

ignored

According to analysts interviewed by Money Times, so far, the main names in the sector, such as Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), Bradesco (BBDC4), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Santander (SANB11) have been left out by the market. The roles of these four giants accumulate fall in the year of 19%, 13%, 25% and 17%, respectively.

Look at the chart

According to Vitor Miziara, partner at Criteria Investimentos, investors gave priority to shares with exposure to commodities, such as Valley (VALLEY3) and Petrobras (PETR4).

“The papers are very cheap. This drop is due to the fact that most of the money that went back to variable income in recent times was used to take advantage of higher risk assets”, he argues.

According to Matheus Amaral, a specialist in equity research at Inter, uncertainties about open finance and competitiveness for the future still drive away part of the market.

“When we do the math, even with modest long-term growth, due to competitiveness and even a drop in some revenue lines, such as the current account, for example, due to Pix and zero tariffs to face competitors, the valuation The current rate of banks still brings a discount”, he points out.

hard hull

In a scenario of a weaker economy, there are two immediate impacts for the sector: an increase in provisions for doubtful credit, money reserved for defaults, and a drop in credit. But if the recession is bad for banks, it’s even worse for smaller companies, recalls the investment expert at inverse, John Abdouni.

“The cost of credit for the smaller ones is higher than for the big four, which are more capitalized. They have been operating for decades and know how to live with Brazil risk. They are the ones who know how to navigate better”, he points out.

Rodrigo Romero, co-founder of Inside Research, says that despite changes in the financial system, such as increased competition and more limited growth, banks still show the firepower to deliver high and profitable profits.

In the third trimester, for example, the profit of the four banks combined rose 36% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, totaling R$ 21.3 billion, according to the consultancy economics.

This was the third largest profit in the survey period, which started in 2017.

“At current levels, we think the investment pays off a lot, mainly because of the resilience in terms of results and the success story of players like Itaú and Bradesco”, says Romero, adding that the big banks remain firm, “even in the face of challenges in relation to changes in economic cycles and all the dynamics of new entrants with the arrival of fintechs.”

Which one to buy?

For analysts, at the moment, Itaú and Bradesco have the most interesting theses. “Both with well diversified operations and with a lot of value delivered in the present. In times of political-economic volatility and rising interest rates, we believe that both Itaú and Bradesco could be part of the portfolio of any investor focused on the long term”, says Romero.

In Amaral’s view, Banco do Brasil has a more defensive profile, given its relevance in the payroll and rural credit lines. But, in times of crisis, the political factor weighs on the bank’s valuation.

“For this reason, banks that are conservative in their strategy, such as Itaú and Bradesco, are good options for times of crisis and have a well-diversified credit portfolio”, he completes.

Abdouni, from Inversa, recalls that, despite Santander having delivered the highest ROE (Return on Equity) of the banks, the paper is expensive, traded at 1.7 times its equity. Itaú reported results with a slightly lower quality than Bradesco due to the increase in provisions.

“Bradesco suffers less from the competition for services from fintechs because it is more diluted in credit and insurance than Itaú and Santander. His ROE came a little lower, the profit was the same, but it consumed less of the stock that he had”, he argues.

Miziara adds that Itaú is the only one of the four banks that has a strong interest rate hedge. “So, in moments of defensiveness and uncertainty, it tends to perform better in terms of results, especially in terms of financial results”, he says.

Dividends, big dividends

Last year, due to the pandemic, the central bank restricted the distribution of bank dividends to 25%. This, in fact, is another factor that penalized the papers. However, the measure has already fallen and expectations are encouraging.

According to calculations by the specialist at Inversa, Santander has a dividend yield of around 8%, while Itaú and Bradesco should pay dividends of around 6%, and Banco do Brasil at least 6% to 7%. “For a portfolio of dividends, the four make sense”, he adds.

In Romero’s opinion, with the multiples at current levels and the banks’ high historical payout, this is the time to fill the cart with sector papers.

“It is at times of greater pressure on share prices that investors, focused on dividends, should intensify their investments in those companies that are extremely profitable, profitable and that have a long history of profit distribution, as is the case with Brazilian banks” , it says.

Despite this, the Inter specialist emphasizes that the uncertainties have not completely passed and that it is necessary to wait for the results to consolidate at the pre-pandemic level of profitability. “Then, the discussion of higher payouts can come back to the table”, he concludes.