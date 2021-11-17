Referee of old controversies whistles the match between Corinthians and Flamengo this Wednesday

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, to face Flamengo, at Maracanã. The club is already aware of the refereeing team, selected by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), for the match valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

The referee chosen to referee tonight’s match is Anderson Daronco, FIFA referee from Rio Grande do Sul. In total, the referee commanded 24 games for Timão, with a record of 11 wins, seven draws and six defeats – Look scout complete.

The last duel of the Parque São Jorge club whistled by the professional was in February 2020, also for the Brazilian. On that occasion, the team from Alvinegra received Vasco da Gama at the Neo Química Arena, and left with a 0-0 tie. During the 90 minutes of the ball rolling, three yellow cards were distributed, one of which to Fagner.

However, the Corinthians fans have a fear of the longtime referee. One of the controversies happened in 2018, precisely in a match against Flamengo, also away from home. In this case, Alvinegra was losing 1-0, and Daronco ended the match in the last move, which led to danger to the Rio goal.

Last year, the scolding was between the referee and Cássio, in a game against Ceará, at Castelão. After the final whistle, decreeing the Corinthians defeat by 2-1, shirt 12 was sent off. In the summary, Anderson recorded the following speech from the goalkeeper: “You said they were going to review the move, you asshole.” The revolt was due to the penalty scored in the final minutes in favor of the home team, when Kelvin was touched by the captain of Timon after the wrong ball was out.

Check out the Flamengo x Corinthians refereeing scale

Referee: Anderson Daronco

Assistant Referee 1: Rafael da Silva Alves

Assistant Referee 2: Michael Stanislaus

Fourth Arbitrator: Philip Georg Bennett

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira

