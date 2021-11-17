Renault Kwid will be the cheapest electric car in Brazil







Renault Kwid K-ZE Photo: Renault/Disclosure

About to win a restyle, the Renault Kwid will have an electric version in Brazil in 2022. The launch of the model was confirmed last week by the CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo. The new Renault Kwid E-Tech Electric will initially be imported from China, and wants to be the cheapest electric car in Brazil. Currently, this position is occupied by the Chinese JAC E-JS1, which starts at R$ 159,900.

The future Renault Kwid E-Tech Electric is part of the R$1.1 billion investment plan announced by the French automaker in March in Brazil. In addition to the Zoe and Kwid electric cars, the amount will also be allocated to replacements for 5 products in its current range, including the Duster Oroch pickup truck, the Master commercial and the re-styling of the combustion Kwid and possible replacements for Sandero and Logan.

“Brazil is a strategic market for Renault. We will move forward with the electrification of our range, using all our technological assets of 10 years of experience in electric vehicles, which places us at the forefront in this segment”, said the executive during a visit to the Renault facilities in São José dos Pinhais ( PR).





Renault Kwid K-ZE Photo: Renault/Disclosure

On the outside, the look of the electric Renault Kwid should bring some new features. At the front, the design of the electric version follows the lines adopted by the restyled Kwid, which is sold in markets such as China and India, but which has not yet arrived in Brazil. It has split headlights and LED lights. The rear also features LED flashlights and a bumper different from the Brazilian model. Measuring 3.73 meters in length, the tram has a trunk with a capacity of 300 liters, and a storage compartment of 23 liters.

The interior has occasional changes in relation to the Brazilian Kwid. Among them are the digital instrument panel and gear activation through a rotary knob, features unavailable on the national model. Depending on the version, there are also new upholstery materials on the seats and blue accents on the center console, door trim and seat seams. The multimedia center is 7”.





Renault Kwid K-ZE Photo: Renault/Disclosure

The new electric Kwid will have a mostly urban focus. In China, the Kwid K-ZE is equipped with a 44 hp electric motor and 124 Nm of torque. According to Renault, the model reaches 100 km/h in 19.1 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 125 km/h. The electric range is up to 305 km in urban use and up to 230 km in a mixed circuit between city and highway. Despite this, rumors indicate that the Brazilian version will have an unprecedented engine.

In Brazil, since 2013, Renault has been selling the Zoe, Twizy and Kangoo electric vehicles for companies and mobility projects. The French automaker is a partner in several projects, such as on the island of Fernando de Noronha, and sells to clients such as Porto Seguro, CPFL and Itaipu, among others. In addition, the Zoe has been sold to the end customer since 2018. Altogether, there are already more than 400 electric Renault vehicles in circulation in the country.