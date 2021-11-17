Renault Kwid will be the cheapest electric model in Brazil | Cars

Disclosure Renault Kwid K-ZE: model follows the style of the restyled version of the subcompact that will hit stores next month

Renault will enter the Brazilian electric market with the arrival of the Kwid ZE, which will be brought from China, from mid 2022, according to the CEO of the French brand, Luca de Meo.

When it arrives, the model should be the most affordable in the segment, costing less than the R$ 154,990 of the



JAC E-JS1





. In Europe, part of 20,490 euros, something around R$ 128 thousand in a simple conversion.

In place of the 1.0 hp 70 hp engine of the car manufactured in São José dos Pinhais (PR), the Electric Kwid

uses a 44 hp engine and 12.75 kgfm. The battery, with 27.4 kWh, guarantees autonomy of up to 305 km in the WLTP cycle.

But this contributes to the electric model

is considerably heavier than flex, weighing 970 kg (compared to the 806 kg of the Kwid Outsider

). With this set, the electric hatch accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 19.1 seconds and reaches 125 km/h. Numbers that make the model’s urban vocation clear.

O recharge point

is in the middle of the grid. In a household outlet, it takes a long 14 hours to get the batteries to 100%. In fast chargers, 80% charge is reached in one hour.







Among other items, the electric version of the Renault Kwid

which will be sold in Brazil should be equipped with a multimedia system with a 7″ screen, rear camera and rear parking sensor and a spare wheel (in place of the repair kit), threshold protectors and rear parking sensor.

Renault’s new phase in Brazil

reproduction Dacia Bigster will arrive in Brazil to join the fight with Toyota Corolla Cross, Jeep Compass and others

In addition to the arrival of the electric Kwid, the Renault

prepares a series of changes in its line that will start with the renewed version of the combustion Kwid, manufactured in São José dos Pinhais (PR), whose launch should take place as early as next month.

Then, the brand is already preparing the pickup oroch

with design touches and at least one version with the new 1.3 turboflex engine that already equips the SUV Capture.

It will be an impulse for the utility to gain appeal in the increasingly fierce fight in the segment led by Fiat Toro

, but who is about to receive the Ford Maverick

, brought from Mexico and which will be released in the first days of 2022.

As for the duo Logan and Sandero

, the news is not good. That’s because both should stop being manufactured in Brazil within two years. In their place will come global models whose details have yet to be revealed.

It’s true that the average SUV bigster

will arrive in Brazil to join the fight with Jeep Compass

, Equinox Chevrolet

, Ford Bronco Sport

, VW Tiguan

, Toyota Corolla Cross

and a company with a new visual identity that will be adopted in the new generation of Duster,

scheduled for 2025. The new medium SUV of the French brand will have seven seats and may have a hybrid version.