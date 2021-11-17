Reny de Oliveira, former member of the band Os Atuais – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region dies

This Tuesday morning, the 16th, 68-year-old musician Reny de Oliveira died. He had been hospitalized in the first half of October for complications caused by Covid-19 and, due to the worsening of the condition, he was intubated in the ICU of Hospital Dom Bosco, in the city of Santa Rosa.

Reny began his career in the band Os Espião de Horizontina, a group with which he won several awards and festivals. In 1973, he was invited to join the group Os Atuais, where he remained until the end of the 1980s. Later, he founded the group Reny and Grupo Hello. However, years later he returned to play in the band Os Atuais and remained until 2017, when he finally left the group.

Oliveira returned to the stage with the band Reny eo Barco do Amor, in which he worked until the last days. Alongside Ivar Costa, he was the author of great successes as love boat, Weekend, between others. The funeral services will be publicized by family and friends throughout the day, on social networks.

